HEMMEN, GARY

Gary Hemmen Bondurant, Iowa July 24, 1943 - July 10, 2020 Gary Hemmen, 76, of Bondurant, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. He was born July 24, 1943 in Campbell, Nebraska to George and Frieda Hemmen. He married Lillian Stefani in 1965. He was passionate about his work in building construction and enjoyed time with his family, trout fishing, gardening, cooking, and nature. Gary is survived by his wife, Lillian; children, Greg (Amanda) Hemmen and Dana (Dan) Hertzfeldt; siblings, Sonja and Gerhard; three grandchildren; as well as other loving family and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Linda Fisher. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.