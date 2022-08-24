Work continues on key points of Shenandoah Hills Wind Project

Nearly a month has passed since Page County approved the application from Invenergy for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project. However, as questions about the proposal persist, work has continued on some of the essential aspects of the project.

Jane Stimson of Page County Horizons addressed the Page County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 23 and inquired about the progress that had been made on the points of contention with the application raised by the organization.

During a lengthy meeting Aug. 2, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 to approve the application from Invenergy for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project. Then, a week later, the board extended the moratorium prohibiting the submission of any new wind energy permit applications in Page County for 180 days.

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said that, since the approval of the application, he had been in contact with Maria Brownell of the law firm of Ahlers and Cooney in Des Moines regarding the project. The board approved hiring the Des Moines law firm on July 5 to provide guidance on the application.

Armstrong said Brownell was working on decommissioning plans for the project as well as a road use agreement that would be needed. He said Brownell would meet with the board to provide an update once more information is available.

Stimson said there are still problems with the proximity of up to four turbines to the transmitter tower for radio station KYFR in Shenandoah. Studies have indicated the turbines could impact the broadcast signal of the station.

Another turbine, Stimson said, is proposed to be constructed near the Wabash Trace. The current location of the turbine, she said, is within the 5.5 mile setback for the Wabash Trace designated in the ordinance.

"We've been putting the ordinance up here for everything. Then, if it's against the ordinance, it's out. Invenergy points back to the ordinance whenever they want to and you guys do. I'm point to the ordinance now," Stimson said.

Along with protecting KYFR, which has operated in Page County for more than 40 years, Stimson also encouraged the board to protect the citizens living in the southwest portion of county. She said there are several residents that live near a gas line that runs directly through the construction zone proposed by Invenergy.

"A layperson took the wind turbine map and overlaid the gas line (map) on it. Two of the turbines are on the gas line. So, there we go, with some turbines that are going to have to be moved," Stimson said. "I find it unbelievable that you wouldn't have wanted to get that settled before you approved the project. That is protecting the citizens of your county instead of throwing them to Invenergy and hope that Buckeye will protect them."

Given these ongoing issues, Stimson said it is essential the Board of Supervisors keep the general public informed of its communication with Invenergy.

"This is just an effort for transparency. I know, in the past, that's not Invenergy's forte, but it should be of the Supervisors," Stimson said.

Armstrong said he has received emails and telephone calls from the company in the past. Although he attempts to share that information with the other two members of the board during their public meetings, he said is challenging to relay those details outside the boardroom given open meetings laws.

"It gets very confusing with all the recommendations and requirements that we have to jump through to make sure we don't talk with one and not the other, and make sure everybody hears," Armstrong said. "If I get anything in the future, I'll be glad to make sure it's shared. I think it is, but I don't know. ... Usually, if somebody has a comment, or a concern, or a question, they'll individually call each of us. But I don't have any idea because I can't call (Supervisor) Jacob (Holmes) and say, 'Jacob, did you talk to (someone)?', because that's not supposedly the way we're suppose to do things."

Holmes cast vote Aug. 2 opposing the approval of the Invenergy application. He said Tuesday he could not recall receiving any telephone calls or emails from the company.

"A lot of this, I have to be so very, very cautious of how I say and state things because of the confidentiality, the way things are handled and the concern of possible litigation from their point. We just have to be very cautious to make sure something isn't said that could be misconstrued, twisted around or repeated incorrectly. It's very confusing. I wish it was a lot simpler than this, but it's not," Armstrong said.

In a related matter, the board briefly discussed the possible creation of tax-increment financing districts for wind projects in the county.

Holmes said the TIF districts would allow the county to declare a need to use tax dollars for projects like repairing roads and bridges located in that area.

"If you set the district up before they're built, you can get more of the allotted taxes to go towards your project," Holmes said. "It really doesn't affect the wind turbine (company), what they pay. It's just how that money is distributed. The county would receive a larger portion."

Supervisor Chuck Morris said Adair County had received approximately $33 million in TIF related to wind turbines.

"Jacob's absolutely right. We need to look at this because, the TIF district, if you're going to do this, has to be determined on the front end," Morris said.