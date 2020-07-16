Southwest Iowa Families seek grant

Southwest Iowa Families is seeking a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant that would enable the agency to move into a new facility in Clarinda.
A public hearing on the proposed grant application was held July 8 during a meeting of the Clarinda City Council. Dani Briggs, a community development specialist-planner with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, is assisting the agency with the grant and said the application would likely be submitted in September.
“We really appreciate the opportunity to work with the city on this,” Southwest Iowa Families clinical director Bernie Wagoner said. “It’s an exciting project. It’s a very big project for us to bite off and take on at this particular point in time, but our case loads have grown significantly here at the office.”
Currently located at 215 E. Washington St. in Clarinda, Southwest Iowa Families provides social and mental health services and supports for families in southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. However, Wagoner said the case load for the agency has increased by 30 to 40% over the last three years.
“We’ve been happy with our current building, but we’re kind of busting at the seams needing space for more staff,” Wagoner said. “We have staff that are doubled up, and even tripled up, in office space here. So, we definitely have a need to move to a different location.”
Southwest Iowa Families hired JEO Consulting Group of Lincoln, Nebraska, to assist in the selection of a new site for the agency as well as providing designs and cost estimates for a new location. Briggs said JEO recommended the agency proceed with the construction of a new building.
“It will be approximately 9,000 square feet and is proposed to be at 117 W. Main,” Briggs said. “Southwest Iowa Families will provide the local match on private bonds and other grant funding, but we’re still working on getting that pinned down. The total project cost is estimated to be about $2,221,161 and it will benefit primarily low to moderate income people.”
“We think the location there on West Main would be an asset to the business community,” Wagoner said. “We’re very hopeful that block grant will be funded when we get the application done.”
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said Southwest Iowa Families would have to submit its application for the grant through the city. However, the city has no financial obligation to assist with the project.
“The funds have to flow through here,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said. “The city will not be required to match any of the funds. Southwest Iowa Families is actually going to go out and raise money to match their part of it.”
As part of the application process, Briggs said Southwest Iowa Families also has to complete a Community Development Housing Needs Assessment. Briggs said current or proposed projects that would benefit the city in this area would be CDBG housing rehabilitation projects, sidewalk improvements and development of safe routes to schools.
These projects would be accomplished through capital improvement planning and participation in the Healthy Hometown Initiative.
No oral or written comments from the general public were presented during the public hearing.
