PCPH now taking names for COVID-19 vaccine

Page County Public Health is now taking names of residents who are 65 and older who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up, go to the county website, https://pagecounty.iowa.gov/, and click on the COVID-19 Vaccine Info tab. Within that page, you will find sign-up lists and the necessary forms. There are sign-up lists for 65 years of age and older (phase 1b), Phase 1B Essential, Phase 1C Essential, and 18-64 Years of Age with High-Risk Medical Conditions (phase 1c). PCPH will add to this as more information becomes available.

There is also a COVID-19 vaccine hotline available to call if you would like to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. When calling, leave your full name, phone number, address, and date of birth. The COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is 712-850-1210. PCPH plans to call anyone that signs up back once the county receives the vaccines and can get individuals on the schedule.

PCPH said there is no set date for when they will receive the vaccines for phase 1B, nor do they know how many vaccines the county will receive.

Page County is still in phase 1A of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and PCPH said they anticipate moving into phase 1B at the beginning of February.