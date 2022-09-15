Parents, community members demand stronger penalties for Clarinda High School incident

Harsher penalties for the students allegedly involved in a bullying and harassment issue that took place at Clarinda High School earlier this year were requested by concerned parents and community members who attended a Sept. 14 meeting of the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors.

The Sept. 14 meeting was the first time the Board of Directors has convened since the incident took place. An estimated crowd of 20 people attended the meeting.

No discussion of the incident took place during the formal meeting because it was not listed as an agenda item. After the meeting, Superintendent Jeff Privia informed the group a request had been received to include the incident on the agenda, but that request came in after the 24-hour deadline for posting the official agenda and therefore could not be added.

Still, after a question on the matter was raised after the conclusion of the meeting, the board and Privia stayed for 45 minutes listening to the concerns of those in attendance.

Parents and students were publicly notified of the alleged incidents Aug. 31 when the school district issued a statement that it had been "made aware of some potential inappropriate behavior in the high school boy's locker room that has been taking place in the first block of the school day and after football practices," according to the statement.

The statement went on to assure parents and students the school district was working with the Clarinda Police Department, and legal counsel for the district, to investigate the incident.

A second statement was then issued Sept. 2 explaining the investigation by the school had been completed. Based on the findings of that investigation, disciplinary action was taken by the district as defined in the Anti-Bullying/ Anti-Harassment Policy and the conduct policy for the district.

"Our consequences that we handed out were the maximum we could hand out according to our board policies," Privia informed the group Wednesday.

However, various members of the group said the punishments were not acceptable. They said the incident went beyond bullying and harassment and would better be described as a hazing incident allegedly involving members of the high school football team.

Several members of the group alleged the incident went as far as allegedly involving one or more students urinating on another student or group of students. As a result, the parents and community members asked why assault, or potentially sexual assault, charges have not been filed in the case.

In the Sept. 2 statement, parents and students were informed the matter had been turned over to the Clarinda Police Department for further investigation. "If you feel a crime has been committed, you will need to file that with the Clarinda Police Department," the statement explained.

"This is where the police has to come in and help us. We cannot make those decisions," Privia said. "We have made some adjustments with our P.E. instructor, making sure he is going into the locker room. I know the football coaches were also talked to about needing to be in the locker room at the end of practice, at least two of them at a time making sure none of this happens again."

Concerns were also raised Wednesday about school officials requesting students make statements about what they observed without their parents present. Eric Gross, who has a son who is a freshman at Clarinda High School, said the stories Gross heard from his son and his friends did not match the statements given during the school investigation.

"The stories that were given to the police were not the same things that were put in the statements because they were too scared of the upperclassmen and the repercussion from the community at what was going to be said and done to them," Gross said.

"What you've been told out in the public is not what we have been told when we did our investigation. That's why it's been turned over to the police and the police do their part. It is up to them to charge students with crimes," Privia said.

Questions were also presented to the board regarding the process for establishing district policies and if specific policies related to the incident could be updated. Privia said the district is required to update its policies every five years.

However, a committee, which includes two members of the school board and administrators, reviews specific sections of the district policies each year. As a result, Privia estimated the district policies are fully updated approximately every three years.

"(The committee) would meet at a non-open meeting. They would discuss the policies and review them. We get those from the state. We make changes, as far as what fits our district policy, and then it would go to our lawyer. Then that is presented to the school board for them to approve," Privia said.

Serving as the legal counsel for the Clarinda Community School District is the law firm of Ahlers and Cooney, P.C., based in Des Moines.

The group asked how the incident could be placed on the agenda for the Sept. 28 board meeting for further discussion. Privia said a person wishing to be on the agenda would have to present a petition with at least 13 signatures from residents of the school district.

The person would then be allotted two minutes during the public comment portion of the meeting to address the board. By law, no response to the comments would be made by the board at that time.

At the end of the discussion, Privia thanked the parents and community members for coming forward to share their concerns on this matter.

"We do appreciate it. Really, we do. I think we all want the same thing. It's just a matter of getting there. We may be taking different paths to get there, but we do need to get there because we need this kind of behavior stopped," Privia said.