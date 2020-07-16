Page County courthouse is open and busy

The Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the results of reopening the courthouse during their July 7 meeting. Supervisor Chuck Morris congratulated courthouse staff for their handling of the busy reopening and the ongoing situation.
Morris said the first day the courthouse reopened, July 6, had been a busy one, with over 130 visitors to the courthouse. He noted that the public was being encouraged to wear masks, but the county hoped they would provide their own, as the courthouse has a limited supply.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman told the supervisors Page County still only had 20 cases of COVID-19, most of them recovered, and there hadn’t been any uptick in cases yet locally. She noted that cases have been rising nationally, so she would be keeping a close eye on local numbers. Erdman said much of her time recently had been spent working with school districts creating their return to learn plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
Morris asked department heads who attended the meeting if they had seen any issues with being open to the public yet. Brenda Esaias, Page County Recorder, reminded the supervisors her office was handling entries to the courthouse through the handicap accessible door. Esaias said that was going well so far, but she could foresee a problem if the building was much busier or her office in particular was very busy. She indicated she might have to ask someone else for help if that occurred.
Page County Engineer J. D. King updated the supervisors on work in progress in the county.
King said at the moment he has crew members blading, mowing and hauling gravel. Bladers may be pulled later in the week, though, as it is getting dry out. Mowers will be moved to the south side later this week. A pipe crew is digging at 200th Street and Q Ave. Spray patchers were fixing road issues on J-14 that occurred over the weekend.
King said he had brought in another tanker load of oil and reminded the supervisors the county had other highway agencies including Fremont and Taylor counties, the Iowa Department of Transportation and occasionally Nebraska City pulling from the tank, too. King said this was good for the county, though, as it meant the oil was cycled through more quickly.
King said even though it was the middle of summer, he was looking ahead to winter and had recently contracted for road salt. He said the county purchased 660 tons last year. King said the material shed was 80% full and winter preparations were underway.
Construction projects underway included the bridge north of Shenandoah over the Nishnabotna River and a culvert north of Northboro on 290th Street. King said the contractor will have a dirt crew in Wednesday for the bridge project. Dirt was graded on the culvert project last week, and rock placement was wrapping up that day. Though temporary seeding would still need done, King anticipated 290th could reopen to traffic later in the week.
As far as EWP projects:
• Project 1-Sites 3, 4 and 5-bid letting was July 2 and there were two bidders
• Project 2-Site 12-grout was being placed on the rip rap;
• Site 1-rip rap is being hauled in, and
• Project 4-Sites 9 and 10-title sheets were not ready after all. The work would be advertised in the newspaper on July 9 with a planned letting on July 30.
As far as the two bidders for Project 1, Sites 3,4, and 5, King said A.M. Cohron and Son, Inc. had the lowest bid at $721,526. The other bid was $818,000. Both numbers were below the engineer’s estimated costs, but King recommended and the supervisors agreed to approve the Cohron bid.
King noted that road M-60 would be closed to traffic on July 13, for one day, to fog seal the road.
In other business, the supervisors approved abatement of taxes on the abandoned property at 208 E. Sheridan recently acquired by the City of Shenandoah.
