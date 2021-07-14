Trustees enter negotiations to purchase property in Bedford

Clarinda Regional Health Center is seeking to purchase additional property in Bedford to expand the parking available at the Bedford Family Health Center.
During a special meeting held at 4 p.m. July 6, the CRHC Board of Trustees approved entering into negotiations to acquire the additional property in Bedford for parking. A set limit was also established.
Also during the meeting, the board approved a series of title changes to align with accreditation growth options for the directors. The titles included president/chief executive officer; vice president/chief nursing officer; and vice president/chief financial officer.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held 5 p.m. July 27.