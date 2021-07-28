Trinity Presbyterian brunch benefits Deacon’s Benevolent Fund

Two special guests will also be assisting with the brunch. Vaughn Hiaring, who owned Vaughn’s Cafe in Clarinda, will be making his highly popular cinnamon rolls for the event. He will also be assisting as a cook for the brunch.

“I thought it would be nice if Vaughn would come back to help us. He was more than willing to do this for us,” Veach said.

Providing the entertainment for the event will be Rodney Waipa of Clarinda. Waipa will sing and play the ukulele during the fundraiser.

“Having Vaughn and Rodney assist us in this year will help get us off to a good start. It should be a fun and entertaining day,” Veach said.

The Deacon’s Benevolent Fund is intended to assist Clarinda area residents when they are confronted with unforeseen expenses. In 2019, the fund was used to assist people impacted by flooding. A family that was the victim of a fire received money for lodging and groceries. The fund can also be used to assist people with utility bills, medical expenses and similar burdens.

“Anybody can apply for assistance if they are faced with an emergency expense. Once they prove their need for assistance, we send the money directly to the business where it will be used,” Veach said.