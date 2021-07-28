Trinity Presbyterian brunch benefits Deacon’s Benevolent Fund

In order to help others in times of need, Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clarinda is asking the community for its support.
The church, located at 202 W. Washington St., will be hosting a brunch Sunday, Aug. 1, to benefit the Deacon’s Benevolent Fund. The brunch will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the basement of the church, which is handicap accessible. A free will donation will be collected at the door.
Following the death of longtime church member Larry Johnson, his friends in Clarinda made a donation to the church in his memory. That donation was used to establish the Deacon’s Benevolent Fund.
However, Deacon Jeff Veach said the size of the fund has dwindled over time. Therefore, it was agreed the church should hold a fundraiser to replenish the account.
“The fund was pretty low, so we thought it would be a good idea to have a brunch in order to raise money to rebuild the fund,” Veach said.
Also serving as deacons for Trinity Presbyterian Church are Kenny Almquist, Iris Owen, Joann Pierce and JoAnn Whipp. The fundraiser was originally planned for March of 2020, but was postponed due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An extensive menu has been developed for the event to appeal to the tastes of young and old alike. The buffet style brunch will feature biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and sausage links. Drink options include coffee and orange juice.
Two special guests will also be assisting with the brunch. Vaughn Hiaring, who owned Vaughn’s Cafe in Clarinda, will be making his highly popular cinnamon rolls for the event. He will also be assisting as a cook for the brunch.
“I thought it would be nice if Vaughn would come back to help us. He was more than willing to do this for us,” Veach said.
Providing the entertainment for the event will be Rodney Waipa of Clarinda. Waipa will sing and play the ukulele during the fundraiser.
“Having Vaughn and Rodney assist us in this year will help get us off to a good start. It should be a fun and entertaining day,” Veach said.
The Deacon’s Benevolent Fund is intended to assist Clarinda area residents when they are confronted with unforeseen expenses. In 2019, the fund was used to assist people impacted by flooding. A family that was the victim of a fire received money for lodging and groceries. The fund can also be used to assist people with utility bills, medical expenses and similar burdens.
“Anybody can apply for assistance if they are faced with an emergency expense. Once they prove their need for assistance, we send the money directly to the business where it will be used,” Veach said.
To inquire about assistance from the Deacon’s Benevolent Fund, people may call Pastor Marcia Cline at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 712-542-2987. Cline will then meet with the potential recipient to determine if assistance can be provided.
“I feel having a fund like this is important because people have needs and they may not know where to go for help. We want to be able to assist them. That is what God would want us to do, and this is one way we can,” Veach said.
If anyone is unable to attend the brunch, but would still like to make a donation, they may do so by sending the donation to Trinity Presbyterian Church. Checks should be payable to the church and designated for the Deacon’s Benevolent Fund on the memo line.
“If all goes well, we hope to make this an annual event so we have more money to provide assistance to more people,” Veach said.