Test Iowa site moves to Clarinda Fire Station

Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) Officials have announced their Test Iowa Site has moved locations, off campus, in anticipation of the colder months ahead.

Effective Monday, Nov. 30, the Test Iowa Site moved to the Clarinda Fire Department located at 314 East Washington Street. This will allow CRHC staff members and participants to be shielded from cold temperatures and winds and also protect supplies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At this time the site will continue to run Monday through Friday until further notice. The testing time will remain the same, beginning at 3 p.m. and lasting until all those waiting have been tested. CRHC has been a Test Iowa Site since the beginning of June and to date have collected and sent out more than 3,300 samples.

The Test Iowa Initiative began back in April in an effort to expand testing capabilities to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa. This testing availability allows for anyone with an Iowa address to be tested for COVID-19 with no out of pocket expense. Appointments at CRHC’s Test Iowa Site should be scheduled by calling 712-542-8341 after having visited the TestIowa.com website, completed the assessment, and saved or printed the barcode. The barcode needs to be brought to the testing site.