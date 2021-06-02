Tennessee DAR Chapter honors local WWII veteran

The Rachel Stockley Donelson (RSD) Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in Hermitage, Tenn., recently honored posthumously Iowa World War II veteran Wayne Davison.

The May program was a video presentation created by Sarah Davison to honor her grandfather Wayne Davison, who was in the US Army, Cannon Company, 276th Infantry, 70th Division, that was nicknamed the Trailblazers in World War II. Sarah Davison and her grandmother, Robbie Davison, are both RSD members, and narrated the account of Mr. Davison’s experiences in the European Theatre.

As an Iowa farm boy, Mr. Davison was an expert driver and drove heavy trucks to supply the troops during the Battle of the Bulge. One cold, wet night instead of sleeping in a flooded fox hole, Mr. Davison slept atop a pile of ammunition as the German Nebelwerfer rocket artillery called “screaming Mimi’s” flew overhead. In 2018, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds found out that many Iowa veterans had never received the medals they had earned and Mr. Davison’s medals were presented posthumously to Mrs. Davison. She proudly displays his medals in a shadow box: the Bronze Star, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge—1st Award and the Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII.