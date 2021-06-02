Tennessee DAR Chapter honors local WWII veteran

The Rachel Stockley Donelson (RSD) Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in Hermitage, Tenn., recently honored posthumously Iowa World War II veteran Wayne Davison.
The May program was a video presentation created by Sarah Davison to honor her grandfather Wayne Davison, who was in the US Army, Cannon Company, 276th Infantry, 70th Division, that was nicknamed the Trailblazers in World War II. Sarah Davison and her grandmother, Robbie Davison, are both RSD members, and narrated the account of Mr. Davison’s experiences in the European Theatre.
As an Iowa farm boy, Mr. Davison was an expert driver and drove heavy trucks to supply the troops during the Battle of the Bulge. One cold, wet night instead of sleeping in a flooded fox hole, Mr. Davison slept atop a pile of ammunition as the German Nebelwerfer rocket artillery called “screaming Mimi’s” flew overhead. In 2018, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds found out that many Iowa veterans had never received the medals they had earned and Mr. Davison’s medals were presented posthumously to Mrs. Davison. She proudly displays his medals in a shadow box: the Bronze Star, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge—1st Award and the Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII.
In the fall of 2018, the Rachel Stockley Donelson Chapter donated a genealogical book entitled, Davison, Davidson: The First Ten, The Second Ten, and Many Allied Families by Robbie Jean Davison, Charlotte Davison and Mary Ruth Moffitt Stevens. The volume met the NSDAR’s requirements for donation. It is the lineage and history of Revolutionary Soldier Daniel Davi(d)son of Virginia.
Jane G. Dugger, Regent of the Rachel Stockley Donelson Chapter, said “The DAR Library is world famous for its genealogical resources. It is an honor to have a book accepted for the collection.
On behalf of Rachel Stockley Donelson, I want to thank Robbie Davison, Sarah Davison and the Davison family for their generosity in making this donation.”
NSDAR membership is open to women no less than 18 years of age who can prove lineal blood descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. Interested persons may access http://www.dar.org
The NSDAR motto is: “God, Home and Country.” Goals of the NSDAR include: Historic Preservation, Education and Patriotism.