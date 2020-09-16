Supervisors review release of personal information during COVID pandemic

What information should be reported during the coronavirus pandemic?

During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting Sept. 8, Supervisor Chair Chuck Morris discussed an email he received from a taxpayer. In the email, it asked for the supervisors to review and suspend the HIPPA rules temporarily in the county so individuals would know who has COVID-19 and if they had been around those individuals.

Morris went on to say the taxpayer requested the supervisors appeal to Page County Public Health and suggested that Page County could be a test case to see if this type of reporting can be done.

“I know it’s frustrating all this COVID talk since it began,” said Morris, “and we get positive cases; why aren’t we telling people where they’re located in the county? I think the reporting by counties have now become more standardized, whereas, in the early days, we were getting reports of certain restaurants with employees in the metropolitan area.”

Morris asked Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman what had been learned through the COVID-19 reporting process and how it had changed procedures.