Supervisors learn details of proposed pipeline

In terms of expenses to the county, Del Val said the pipeline company pays for the inspector and that cost passes through the county to ISG. “Once you get paid by the pipeline, you would then pay us. So there’s no financial expectation on this county at any point in the project,” he said.

Although construction of the pipeline is not expected to start for 18 to 24 months, De Val told the board it may be wise for Page County to hire an inspector prior to the informational meeting in Shenandoah.

“I personally think there’s value in having a county inspector at that Oct. 14 meeting,” De Val said. “The sooner you are to hire an inspector, the sooner they can start coordinating with your landowners, communicating with this board and conveying information over to the pipeline to give a more thorough understanding of what they’re going to come in contact with.”

Supervisor Chairman Chuck Morris said his father served on a crude oil pipeline running between Wyoming and Illinois. So, speaking from experience, Morris said pipelines have proven to be a safe way to transport materials.

“I don’t know when it was put in. Probably in the ‘30s. I don’t think there’s ever been a rupture of a pipe,” Morris said of the pipeline his father worked on.