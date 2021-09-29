Supervisors hire architect for courthouse window project

“I think it’s a strong bid,” Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris said. “My expectation was we need some help making sure that we do it correctly. That the bid documents are accurate and don’t get us in any hot water. And they hold the people accountable for what they say they’re going to do.”

Based on the last two window projects the Farnsworth Group was involved with, Purdy said he based his estimate on a cost of $3,500 per window. Since there are approximately 90 windows in the courthouse, Purdy said the project could cost Page County $320,000.

“We are in some interesting times. Bids are all over the map. I’ve done this for 40 years, but we are really struggling with project estimates. We’ve had projects come in 40% over budget and there’s absolutely no reason for it other than the environment we’re in,” Purdy said.

Berggren also estimated the cost of the project to be between $200,000 and $300,000 at a minimum. Even though Page County plans to use funding from the American Rescue Plan to finance the project, Berggren said it is critical to develop an accurate cost estimate.