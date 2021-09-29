Supervisors hire architect for courthouse window project

After hearing two proposals Sept. 21, the Page County Board of Supervisors selected the Farnsworth Group to serve as the architectural firm that will oversee the replacement of the windows at the Page County Courthouse.
Jerry Purdy of the Farnsworth Group in Waukee and Jerry Berggren of Berggren Architects in Lincoln, Neb., met with the Board of Supervisors Tuesday to review their respective proposals for the window project.
Page County has been researching a window project since Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias asked earlier this year that six windows in her office be repaired. However, the board quickly expanded the project to include the entire courthouse.
“The big cost in this type of project is getting the lifts and so forth, and staging them. If you’re doing five windows, you’re paying the same cost for that staging as if you were doing 91 windows,” Purdy said.
As part of its proposals, Purdy said the Farnsworth Group would charge the county an all inclusive fee of 6.5% of the winning construction bid for the window project for its architectural services. Berggren Architects included a fee of 15% plus expenses like mileage and meals for its services.
“I really feel good about (Purdy’s) bid. It’s all inclusive. It’s all done. It’s a fair price,” Supervisor Jacob Holmes said after hearing the two proposals.
“I think it’s a strong bid,” Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris said. “My expectation was we need some help making sure that we do it correctly. That the bid documents are accurate and don’t get us in any hot water. And they hold the people accountable for what they say they’re going to do.”
Based on the last two window projects the Farnsworth Group was involved with, Purdy said he based his estimate on a cost of $3,500 per window. Since there are approximately 90 windows in the courthouse, Purdy said the project could cost Page County $320,000.
“We are in some interesting times. Bids are all over the map. I’ve done this for 40 years, but we are really struggling with project estimates. We’ve had projects come in 40% over budget and there’s absolutely no reason for it other than the environment we’re in,” Purdy said.
Berggren also estimated the cost of the project to be between $200,000 and $300,000 at a minimum. Even though Page County plans to use funding from the American Rescue Plan to finance the project, Berggren said it is critical to develop an accurate cost estimate.
“One of the first things we have to do is figure out what is a reasonable cost estimate. Figure out what your financial capabilities are, and make sure they work together,” Berggren said. “There’s always a budget. There’s always a limit to where money can be spent. If we don’t fit in the budget, we failed our project. We failed you and we failed the whole system.”
During a review of his proposal, Purdy said the Farnsworth Group is the next generation of a firm he started in 1990. His firm has worked in the Bedford School District, as well as on projects in Clarinda, Shenandoah and Hamburg.
“So, I’m familiar with the area. In fact, way back when, when your courthouse burned, I had the opportunity to submit a proposal to complete the restoration work on this building,” Purdy said.
Meanwhile, Berggren founded Berggren Architects in 1977. The firm has been involved in several courthouse projects including the Gage County, Neb., facility. Berggren said he also had a chance to tour the Page County Courthouse once the restoration was completed following the 1991 fire.
“I appreciate the opportunity to be here. You have a wonderful courthouse. You have a project we’d love to be involved with,” Berggren said.
Initially, Purdy said the Farnsworth Group would complete a report to identify the issues associated with the proposed project. Along with the actual windows, Purdy said any problems with items like the window sills, flashing or calking could also be identified. The report would also include options for the type of windows to use for the project.
“We have kind of gone the circle. We used to do, back in the day, a lot of wood frame windows, particularly in traditional courthouses such as yours, to match the historic character of the building,” Purdy said.
However, the regulations for window repairs as part of a historic preservation project are not as strict today as they once were. As a result, Purdy said there are far more options the county can consider.
In his proposal, Berggren said an important issue facing Page County is the shape of the windows in the courthouse. The courthouse features tall, narrow windows with insulated glass.
“I’m sure you’ve all seen thermal glazed windows where it’s all fogged over and the seal is broken. The problem seems to be worse when you get larger pieces of glass and when you get further out of square,” Berggren said.
“These windows are not necessarily unusual, but they’re tall slender type windows and you have circle tops and peaks,” Purdy agreed.
Therefore, Berggren and Purdy said they would work with the county to determine the best type of windows to use in the courthouse. Once that decision is made, the firms would draft the construction documents needed for companies to bid on the project. Those documents provide exact details on the scope of included in the project.
“The idea is that set of documents, you can distribute to the construction community. They can literally take a look at those documents, bid the project and not have to show up here. But we do like to have them come take a look. They need to know what they’re getting into,” Purdy said.
Once the bids are received, the architectural firms vowed to review the details of the bids and research the background of the companies. They would then make a recommendation to the county on which bid to accept.
After the construction contract is finalized, Purdy said his firm would then be on site to oversee key aspects of the construction phase. This would include the removal of the existing windows and the installation of the new windows.
“We want to see that process. If they truly look like they know what they’re doing, we can continue on. If they don’t know what they’re doing, we’ll let them know,” Purdy said. “That’s what you hire us to do. So we’re not afraid to stop work.”
Similarly, Berggren said his firm would be on site once a week initially to make sure the contractor gets off to a good start. Then, the firm would be on location an average of two times a month. He said this develops teamwork with the contractor and allows the firm to respond quickly if an issue arises.
“Yes, (our fee) seems a little higher, but again we are spending more time on site than most architects,” Berggren said.
Another service Purdy said his firm would provide involved reviewing pay requests from the contractor before sending them on to the county for payment. Then, once the contractor has finished the project, the architects will conduct a final inspection.
“I will not recommend a final payment until you are happy,” Purdy said.
After the final payment is made and Page County accepts the project, Purdy said there is also an automatic one-year warranty implemented by the state of Iowa on work done in the state. So, after 11 months from the acceptance of the project, the firm would return to perform a warranty inspection.