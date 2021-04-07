Supervisors approve public meeting if wind project presented

Page County Board of Supervisors voted yes to holding a public meeting once presented with a wind project.
During the March 30 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, rural Page County citizens Jake and Anne Morrison voiced their concern over the 1,500-foot setback set in the 2019 wind ordinance. Anne said they were specifically worried about the land west of their property.
“We’re here representing the Page County taxpayers who live in the country,” said Anne. “We’re not any less important than the residents or businesses in town and we’re asking for a public meeting on wind turbines in Page County. We’re concerned about the setbacks.”
Morris acknowledged Morrison’s concerns but said that he would not vote to hold a public meeting until the county is presented with a wind project. He said the wind ordinance created in 2019 was respectable to both participating and non-participating landowners.
Anne felt waiting to hold a public meeting until a project was presented to the county was too late.
“I feel like if we wait until they bring a project to you, that would be too late for the non-participants,” said Anne.
“I’m comfortable with the setbacks,” said Morris. “You’re going to have to present information that I’ve not read or seen for me to change the setback.”
Once presented with a project, Morris said the supervisors would then have the data needed for a public discussion. Four meteorologist towers have been placed in Page County by wind companies to determine if the conditions are favorable for a wind farm.
Holmes questioned why the ordinance setbacks were measured from the foundation of a structure rather than the actual property line. He also added the wind turbine height needed to be considered as they vary in size.
“There is not an actively developed wind farm in Iowa tied to the property line,” said Morris.
Morris said the property line language in the ordinance is based on the height of the wind tower and set so that if a tower came down, it wouldn’t damage a structure on someone’s property.
Holmes thought holding another public meeting for citizens in Page County was a good idea, saying, “I’m here to listen.” The county had two public meetings following the ordinance being passed in 2019.
“I’m here to listen to, but until we get a project, I’m not going to vote for a public meeting,” said Morris. “I can assure you once we get a project, I’ll have a public meeting and we’ll map it out.”
Morris encouraged Holmes to talk with the Page County Attorney concerning the procedure of changing the ordinance at this point without any data.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong agreed he didn’t see any advantage to holding another town hall meeting until presented with a project.
“I can’t make any decision on the ordinance until I see if there is going to be a plan and knowing what the plan is and see where they’re going to be and how it’s going to affect people,” said Armstrong.
Based on his research, Armstrong felt the board made a “middle of the road good decision” referring to the 2019 wind ordinance.
Holmes motioned to have an immediate pre-project wind discussion that failed, with Morris and Armstrong voting no and Holmes yes.
Armstrong then made a motion to commit to a public meeting once a project was presented to the county and to have legal council at the meeting. The second motion passed unanimously.