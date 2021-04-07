Supervisors approve public meeting if wind project presented

Once presented with a project, Morris said the supervisors would then have the data needed for a public discussion. Four meteorologist towers have been placed in Page County by wind companies to determine if the conditions are favorable for a wind farm.

Holmes questioned why the ordinance setbacks were measured from the foundation of a structure rather than the actual property line. He also added the wind turbine height needed to be considered as they vary in size.

“There is not an actively developed wind farm in Iowa tied to the property line,” said Morris.

Morris said the property line language in the ordinance is based on the height of the wind tower and set so that if a tower came down, it wouldn’t damage a structure on someone’s property.

Holmes thought holding another public meeting for citizens in Page County was a good idea, saying, “I’m here to listen.” The county had two public meetings following the ordinance being passed in 2019.

“I’m here to listen to, but until we get a project, I’m not going to vote for a public meeting,” said Morris. “I can assure you once we get a project, I’ll have a public meeting and we’ll map it out.”