Supervisors approve fuel bid

Sapp Brothers of Clarinda was awarded the fuel bid for Page County on June 29 during a meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors.

Page County Engineer JD King informed the board he sent out requests for fuel bids in early June and three bids were received. Submitting bids were Sapp Brothers, Agriland FS of Clarinda and Miller Oil of Clarinda.

King said the fuel bids were for Fiscal Year 2022. The bids covered the transportation of the fuel to be used by the Secondary Road Department and purchase of the necessary additives for the diesel fuel. However, the purchase of fuel itself would be a separate expense.

Sapp Brothers submitted the low bid of $27,534 and has served as the fuel provider for the county in the past. Agriland FS had served as the fuel provider for Page County in recent years.

In other business, the board confirmed the appointment of Marcy Crain to the Lied Public Library Board of Trustees with a term ending June 30, 2027. The appointment of Crain was also confirmed June 23 by the Clarinda City Council.

On June 30, the members of the Board of Supervisors joined King on a tour of the various projects included in the five-year improvement plan for Page County.