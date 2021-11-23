Students learn about wash day at Glenn Miller Birthplace

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Donning their aprons, the students set to work washing clothing made from feed sacks. Both the aprons and the feed sack clothes were borrowed from other programs Minard presents. Minard demonstrated how a boiler in the home was used to create the hot water needed to wash the clothes in a wash tub.

Once washed, the clothes were put through a ringer to squeeze out the excess water and then hung up to dry. Johnson then showed the students how an iron was heated on the stove, since there was no electricity, and then used to press the clothes.

“They really liked putting on the aprons and cranking the feed sack clothes through the ringer. You have to have some muscles to turn the crank. I also had a stick my mother used to dip the clothes out of the boiling water and push them through the ringer,” Minard said.

In 2004, following the death of her parents, Minard started developing a series of historical programs to present to schools, festivals and other appropriate events. She developed the wash day program in 2010 and now has a total of 14 presentations.

“After my folks passed away I had a lot of ideas in my head. That led to the development of the programs focusing on past American icons and life on the farm,” Minard said.