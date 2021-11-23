 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Students learn about wash day at Glenn Miller Birthplace
0 comments
top story

Students learn about wash day at Glenn Miller Birthplace

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HJ - Wash Day Program at GMBS

The second grade class of Allison Bix, back right, from Garfield Elementary School in Clarinda visited the Glenn Miller Birthplace Nov. 8 to learn how families at the time Glenn Miller was a child did their laundry. Teresa Minard, seated in front, presented the wash day program with the assistance of, from back left, Barbara Johnson and Ruth Bowen. Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum Director Sherri Greenwood also assisted with the event. The Glenn Miller Birthplace Society and Museum serves as the sponsor for the class in the Adopt A Class program organized by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce. (Herald-Journal photo by Kent Dinnebier)

Garfield Elementary School students in the second grade class of Allison Bix recently took a step back in time to learn how families did their laundry more than a century ago.

The Glenn Miller Birthplace Society serves as the sponsor of the class in the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Adopt A Class program. Therefore, Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum Executive Director Sherri Greenwood invited the students to visit the birthplace home Nov. 8 for a special program by Teresa Minard with the assistance of Barbara Johnson and Ruth Bowen.

“It’s wonderful that we have these sponsorships in our school. It gives the students an opportunity to learn about the different businesses and organizations in town,” Minard said.

The Wash Day - Ironing Day (Clothespins and More) program allowed students to see how clothes were washed and ironed in the early 1900s when Glenn Miller would have been a young child living in the birthplace home.

The program was divided into three sessions. First, the students heard a story about from Bowen about wash day and its importance to the family. Then, Minard demonstrated how clothes and other items were washed with a hung up to dry, while Johnson concluded the program by showing the students how the dried clothes were ironed.

“It’s nice to know the progress we have made, but it also nice to remember the times of yesteryear. To me, we had just as good of times in yesteryear as we do today. We keep modernizing, but I think it’s important we give children an appreciation for the modern conveniences we have today,” Minard said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Donning their aprons, the students set to work washing clothing made from feed sacks. Both the aprons and the feed sack clothes were borrowed from other programs Minard presents. Minard demonstrated how a boiler in the home was used to create the hot water needed to wash the clothes in a wash tub.

Once washed, the clothes were put through a ringer to squeeze out the excess water and then hung up to dry. Johnson then showed the students how an iron was heated on the stove, since there was no electricity, and then used to press the clothes.

“They really liked putting on the aprons and cranking the feed sack clothes through the ringer. You have to have some muscles to turn the crank. I also had a stick my mother used to dip the clothes out of the boiling water and push them through the ringer,” Minard said.

In 2004, following the death of her parents, Minard started developing a series of historical programs to present to schools, festivals and other appropriate events. She developed the wash day program in 2010 and now has a total of 14 presentations.

“After my folks passed away I had a lot of ideas in my head. That led to the development of the programs focusing on past American icons and life on the farm,” Minard said.

Over the years, Minard has presented more than 170 programs in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Minard considers herself a guardian of the artifacts she uses in the programs, and strives to deliver humorous presentations that provide those in attendance with an appreciation for the historic activities the programs depict.

“A lot of times when Barbara and I have done the wash day program at regional exhibits, we have a lot of grandparents and grandkids attend. It is interesting to hear the grandparents telling the story of how they helped with the wash when they were young,” Minard said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexican mariachis serenade Saint Cecilia to give thanks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics