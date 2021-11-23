Students learn about wash day at Glenn Miller Birthplace

Garfield Elementary School students in the second grade class of Allison Bix recently took a step back in time to learn how families did their laundry more than a century ago.
The Glenn Miller Birthplace Society serves as the sponsor of the class in the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Adopt A Class program. Therefore, Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum Executive Director Sherri Greenwood invited the students to visit the birthplace home Nov. 8 for a special program by Teresa Minard with the assistance of Barbara Johnson and Ruth Bowen.
“It’s wonderful that we have these sponsorships in our school. It gives the students an opportunity to learn about the different businesses and organizations in town,” Minard said.
The Wash Day - Ironing Day (Clothespins and More) program allowed students to see how clothes were washed and ironed in the early 1900s when Glenn Miller would have been a young child living in the birthplace home.
The program was divided into three sessions. First, the students heard a story about from Bowen about wash day and its importance to the family. Then, Minard demonstrated how clothes and other items were washed with a hung up to dry, while Johnson concluded the program by showing the students how the dried clothes were ironed.
“It’s nice to know the progress we have made, but it also nice to remember the times of yesteryear. To me, we had just as good of times in yesteryear as we do today. We keep modernizing, but I think it’s important we give children an appreciation for the modern conveniences we have today,” Minard said.
Donning their aprons, the students set to work washing clothing made from feed sacks. Both the aprons and the feed sack clothes were borrowed from other programs Minard presents. Minard demonstrated how a boiler in the home was used to create the hot water needed to wash the clothes in a wash tub.
Once washed, the clothes were put through a ringer to squeeze out the excess water and then hung up to dry. Johnson then showed the students how an iron was heated on the stove, since there was no electricity, and then used to press the clothes.
“They really liked putting on the aprons and cranking the feed sack clothes through the ringer. You have to have some muscles to turn the crank. I also had a stick my mother used to dip the clothes out of the boiling water and push them through the ringer,” Minard said.
In 2004, following the death of her parents, Minard started developing a series of historical programs to present to schools, festivals and other appropriate events. She developed the wash day program in 2010 and now has a total of 14 presentations.
“After my folks passed away I had a lot of ideas in my head. That led to the development of the programs focusing on past American icons and life on the farm,” Minard said.
Over the years, Minard has presented more than 170 programs in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Minard considers herself a guardian of the artifacts she uses in the programs, and strives to deliver humorous presentations that provide those in attendance with an appreciation for the historic activities the programs depict.