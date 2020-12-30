Story of the Year: Pandemic creates historic year for Page County

Every resident of Page County has been impacted in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond the serious health risks that have claimed the lives of 15 people locally and more than 317,000 across the country, the virus has drastically changed the day-to-day lives of people young and old. It has changed the way students attend school; the way business is transacted; and the way people interact with each other.

For more than nine months, the pandemic has dominated the pages of the Clarinda Herald-Journal, the Valley News Today and every other newspaper. Coverage of the pandemic has also consumed the airwaves of television and radio stations far and wide.

As a result, 2020 was a historic year and the COVID-19 pandemic was unquestionably the Story of the Year. Therefore, Page County Newspapers is looking back at the progression of the pandemic in the county and how various segments of the community united to battle the challenges it created.

Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman said her agency started hearing about the coronavirus in January and February. Staff members with Clarinda Regional Health Center and Shenandoah Medical Center were also alerted of the virus early in year.