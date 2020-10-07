Sinister Sidney returns for sixth year

Natural props are incorporated on the trail, as well as “bio props.” When trees fall, they become part of the scene, safely. The dead raccoon prop in a scene may actually be a dead raccoon, so visitors may want to resist the urge to touch props, should they be so inclined. Conveniently, there is a real cemetery on the haunt grounds, the Mulberry Grove Cemetery, which visitors will not walk through, but will walk by.

COVID-19 has forced some changes to the haunt this year, as visitors will be required to wear masks just like the actors will, and social distancing will be followed in the waiting line. Groups being sent through will be no larger than six people, but this isn’t really a change, the Ross said. The mid-trail stopping point for a hot chocolate and warm up by the fire is cancelled for this year. George C. Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg was kind enough to donate some masks to the haunt for the cast and crew and for use by visitors who don’t have one.

Visitors to the haunt must be 12 or older. The crew keeps a coded count each night of visitors who are frightened into three types of biological accidents or just “chickening out” entirely, and consider it a measure of their success.