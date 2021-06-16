School Board reviews public comment policy

During meetings of the Clarinda Board of Education in May, some individuals who attended commented on school district operations and expressed opinions about directors and administrative personnel.
“People have the right to say whatever they would like, and I will never argue against the right to do so,” Greg Jones, board president, said in a statement he made at the board’s June 9 meeting. “However, people also need to be prepared to own and support anything they say.”
He said an existing board policy, 213, “allows for public comment on posted agenda items. It’s not intended as a platform for personal attacks on staff and voluntary board members who also have a passion for our school and community.”
Jones said he believes that “every district employee is protected from this kind of environment” -- including the superintendent.
“Any personnel matter is also held confidential by law,” he said. “That basically means as a district we generally can’t comment on those coming and going. I simply ask that if anyone has concerns to first go to the source.”
Jones cited specific policies to use for reference: 402.5 for the public; 401.4 for staff; and 502.4 for students.
In the past four to five years, he said, “I’ve been in more meetings than not where no one from the public and not very many staff have even come to a meeting. I find it concerning that out of the blue we get a mixture of staff and community members that in one meeting can have a multitude of concerns and pass judgment around like it’s free advice. This especially concerns me from some in the district that have had the very same right of protection as the accused here.”
At a meeting on May 26, Jones announced that, as board president, he would not allow public comments to deviate from active board policy regarding posted agenda items.
A report on the meeting produced by a regional radio station contained inaccurate information about what Jones had actually stated. The error was quickly corrected, Jones said at the June 9 session, “but not before the social media trolls took the news and ran with it. This is another example of the importance of getting the facts right.”
Jones said a workshop has been scheduled for June 23 at 4 p.m. in the middle school commons with counsel and with representatives of the Iowa Association of School Boards to review relevant policy and the roles and responsibilities of individuals seeking to further the success of the district.
The session, Jones said, “is meant to educate everyone on the law and process for complaints. Please come and listen. I absolutely want and encourage more engagement with the staff and community. Come to meetings, workshops, join a committee, join the boosters, or run for school board. I think the more involved you get, the better we can be.”
In other matters at the June 9 meeting, the board learned that the district had been awarded a $1,000 grant from POET, a biofuels company. The application for the money was prepared by teacher Linda VandenBosch.
The POET grant and others the district is seeking will be used “to support the possible expenses that might come with an entrepreneurship course that we are building for next year,” said Superintendent Chris Bergman, noting that such a course fits in with plans for programs at Clarinda Innovation Learning Center.
According to the application, the district would like to bring the “Entrepreneur Pathways” curricula into programming at the middle school and high school over a two-year period. Segment components are “Entrepreneur Skills,” “Entrepreneur Journey,” “Innovation Gym” and “Innovation Studio.”
“We would be able to share out the projects developed in this program through community viewing at conference time and as well promote the businesses that have sponsored us and supported us along the way,” the application states.
In other action at the June 9 meeting, the board:
Approved an agreement with Colby Pedersen to provide assistance with district financial and business operations during a transition period until a new school business official is hired. Pedersen, who was the district’s finance director before resigning earlier this year, will be paid $3,700.
Approved a memorandum of understanding with Iowa State University through which ISU teacher candidates will student teach and work on practicums in the Clarinda district.
Approved a $1,500 stipend for Co-Food Service Director Traci DeBolt to assist with the food program in the South Page School District for the 2021-2022 term. DeBolt helped manage the South Page program during the just-completed school year, receiving the same stipend amount for the extra duties she performed.
Approved the payment of outstanding bills for the 2020 fiscal year. The action will help the district avoid having to accrue so many invoices since schools operate on a cash basis during the year and the books are converted to general accepted accounting principles at the end of the year.
Approved the second and final reading of a general complaint form that will be added to existing policies regarding public participation in board meetings; communication channels; employee complaints; and public complaints about employees.
Approved hirings of Jared Bevins as an elementary PE teacher; Mary Cox as a special education teacher; Matt Darrah as iJAG specialist for grades 11 and 12; and Nicole Berning as iJAG specialist for grades seven and eight.
Approved transfers of Collin Bevins from iJAG specialist for grades 11 and 12 to iJAG specialist for grades nine and 10; Allison Bix from Title I to second grade teacher; Mackenzie Clark from Title I to third grade teacher; Jaedra Heiny from sixth grade teacher to Title I; and Kenzie Beery from third grade teacher to Title I.
Tabled action on two agenda items: a recommendation to increase supplemental pay for the middle school and high school vocal music instructor, and for the middle school band director; and a recommendation to approve a Page County Fair partnership agreement involving the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and South Page school districts; the fair board; the Page County Youth Advisory Committee; the Brokaw FFA Chapter and the Davis Rodgers FFA Chapter.