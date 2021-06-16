School Board reviews public comment policy

During meetings of the Clarinda Board of Education in May, some individuals who attended commented on school district operations and expressed opinions about directors and administrative personnel.

“People have the right to say whatever they would like, and I will never argue against the right to do so,” Greg Jones, board president, said in a statement he made at the board’s June 9 meeting. “However, people also need to be prepared to own and support anything they say.”

He said an existing board policy, 213, “allows for public comment on posted agenda items. It’s not intended as a platform for personal attacks on staff and voluntary board members who also have a passion for our school and community.”

Jones said he believes that “every district employee is protected from this kind of environment” -- including the superintendent.

“Any personnel matter is also held confidential by law,” he said. “That basically means as a district we generally can’t comment on those coming and going. I simply ask that if anyone has concerns to first go to the source.”

Jones cited specific policies to use for reference: 402.5 for the public; 401.4 for staff; and 502.4 for students.