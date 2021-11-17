Richardson stresses importance of ‘next man in’

However, rather than serving as a teacher, Richardson entered the business world and went to work at the Nodaway Valley Company in Clarinda. He later became an insurance agent.

Richardson has also been an active community member over the years. He served as the Red Cross disaster chairman during the aftermath of the 1979 Braddyville tornado; was involved in the establishment of Clarinda Lutheran School; and served 11 years on the Board of Trustees for Clarinda Regional Health Center.

Richardson said he was initially dumbfounded when asked to speak during the Veterans Day program. But rather than lecturing to those in attendance, he decided he would provoke them to consider how they could help themselves by helping their country.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“So, let’s start with a few basic questions. Is your life comfortable? Do you get enough to eat? Do you have multiple outfits of clothing to wear? Can you stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer? Can you choose who you hang around with? Can you go where you want, when you want, without getting permission from a government official? ... Even if your answers to the questions were not all loud yeses, by the standards of at least three-fourths of the people in this world, you are still filthy stinking rich and as free as the birds in the air,” he said.