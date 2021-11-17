Richardson stresses importance of ‘next man in’

Whether it is in sports, business, the military or life, a person has to be prepared to step up when called upon.
That was the message Ron Richardson of Clarinda shared with students, staff and community members attending the Veterans Day program held Nov. 11 at Clarinda High School. The program was sponsored by American Legion Sergy Post 98 of Clarinda.
“Today, we say thank you to all those who have served in our nation’s armed forces through all of its wars as well as in times of peace to keep the world aware the United States was still strong and always ready to defend itself,” Richardson said.
A 1964 graduate of Clarinda High School, Richardson was drafted into the United States Army in September 1968. He attended basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington, and opted for an additional year of service in order to attend school as a communication center specialist.
After completing his advanced training at Fort Gordon, Georgia, Richardson was assigned to the major relay station of the Strategic Communications Command at Kagnew Station, Asmara, Eritrea, Ethiopia, East Africa. In March 1970, he was promoted to Sergeant E-5 and named a crypto-accountant and Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge of the station’s Crypto-Terminal Branch.
Richardson was discharged from the Army in September 1971 and returned to Clarinda. Since he was drafted one semester before graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, Richardson completed his degree in secondary education with a major in political science and a minor in sociology in 1972. He also served as a student teacher in history and government at Clarinda High School.
However, rather than serving as a teacher, Richardson entered the business world and went to work at the Nodaway Valley Company in Clarinda. He later became an insurance agent.
Richardson has also been an active community member over the years. He served as the Red Cross disaster chairman during the aftermath of the 1979 Braddyville tornado; was involved in the establishment of Clarinda Lutheran School; and served 11 years on the Board of Trustees for Clarinda Regional Health Center.
Richardson said he was initially dumbfounded when asked to speak during the Veterans Day program. But rather than lecturing to those in attendance, he decided he would provoke them to consider how they could help themselves by helping their country.
“So, let’s start with a few basic questions. Is your life comfortable? Do you get enough to eat? Do you have multiple outfits of clothing to wear? Can you stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer? Can you choose who you hang around with? Can you go where you want, when you want, without getting permission from a government official? ... Even if your answers to the questions were not all loud yeses, by the standards of at least three-fourths of the people in this world, you are still filthy stinking rich and as free as the birds in the air,” he said.
Although these freedoms may seem normal to most Americans today, Richardson reminded the audience they actually came at the price of the countless number of military personnel that died or were wounded in defense of the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution. Those historic documents embody the concept “we, the people” and is an idea worth dying for.
Through the sacrifices made by past and present members of the United States Armed Forces, today’s students have the opportunity to enter the work place and pursue a successful career in the field of their choice. However, there will likely be unforeseen challenges along the way.
Recently, Richardson said he watched an exciting college football game where the Iowa Hawkeyes pulled out a late win over Penn State. The starting quarterback for Penn State was injured during the contest, and following the game, the coach was asked if the loss of the starting signal caller cost the team the victory.
Richardson said he was struck by the answer given by the coach. He said Penn State had failed at the “next man in” concept.
While serving in the Army, Richardson said this concept was drilled into minds of the soldiers. The principle behind the concept is, that in order to succeed, people must be prepared to carry on even if the leader of a team, unit, business or community is lost.
“Every one of you is the next man, or woman, in. You will face times in your life when the person you counted on to lead you to a goal is sidelined. Times when you must be ‘then next man in’ or you, and all who depend on you, will fail to get where you need to go,” Richardson said.
For Americans, one of the best examples of the “next man in” was George Washington. He was a dominating presence at the time the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were drafted.
Washington rejected being named king, Richardson said, and instead agreed to serve as the first president of the United States. As a citizen soldier, Richardson said Washington realized freedom requires a strong military ready to defend it. This made Washington the ultimate “next man in.”
“So, the next time you put your hand over your heart and pledge allegiance to that flag, for which so many have fought and died, I hope you will want to be like George, and every veteran who has proudly worn a U.S. military uniform, and be the ‘next man or woman in’ for the United States of America,” Richardson said.