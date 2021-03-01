Read Across Iowa celebrations planned in Page County

Read Across Iowa launched March 1 and began a month-long celebration to bring the joys of reading to kids of all ages. Agriculturally themed Read Across Iowa events will be held in Page County and across the state and will feature books and materials about agriculture that will appeal to all readers.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Page County will host several programs (see schedule below). The program is designed for families to engage in literacy activities while also getting exercise, learning about content areas (STEM, art, social studies), and enjoying the outdoors. It is most appropriate for preschool to early elementary-aged children, but older children may enjoy reading to younger children and modeling the activities along the way. The book selected for this year’s is My Family’s Soybean Farm by Katie Olthoff – art by Joe Hox.

Programs Scheduled:

Clarinda – March 1 – 7 On the Square in Downtown Clarinda – Grab & Go Bags will be available at the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Office during normal business hours and can be picked up free of charge.

Shenandoah – March 8 – 14 Main Business District on Sheridan Avenue – Grab & Go Bags will be available at the Shenandoah Chamber of Commerce Office during normal business hours and can be picked up free of charge.