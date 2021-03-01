Read Across Iowa celebrations planned in Page County

Read Across Iowa launched March 1 and began a month-long celebration to bring the joys of reading to kids of all ages. Agriculturally themed Read Across Iowa events will be held in Page County and across the state and will feature books and materials about agriculture that will appeal to all readers.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Page County will host several programs (see schedule below). The program is designed for families to engage in literacy activities while also getting exercise, learning about content areas (STEM, art, social studies), and enjoying the outdoors. It is most appropriate for preschool to early elementary-aged children, but older children may enjoy reading to younger children and modeling the activities along the way. The book selected for this year’s is My Family’s Soybean Farm by Katie Olthoff – art by Joe Hox.
Programs Scheduled:
Clarinda – March 1 – 7 On the Square in Downtown Clarinda – Grab & Go Bags will be available at the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Office during normal business hours and can be picked up free of charge.
Shenandoah – March 8 – 14 Main Business District on Sheridan Avenue – Grab & Go Bags will be available at the Shenandoah Chamber of Commerce Office during normal business hours and can be picked up free of charge.
Essex – March 15-21 In the Elementary School hallway
College Springs – March 22-28 In the South Page Elementary School hallway
ISU Extension and Outreach, Page County is also providing board books to the Shenandoah Medical Center for each baby born in the Month of March! The book is Moo Baa La La La by Sandra Boynton.
ISU Extension and Outreach, Page County is also having Little Libraries built for Yorktown, Shambaugh and College Springs to promote reading in these communities. Anyone wishing to donate toward these efforts with books, building or monetary donations is encouraged to do so!
“When you read with children, you are making an investment,” said Lexy Davies, Page County Youth Coordinator. “Early reading and talking with children gives them a strong start and a life-long return.”
Read Across Iowa is organized as a collaborative effort between the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Iowa 4-H Youth Development and the Iowa State Education Association.
Some books and materials were provided by donations and grants from Dollar General, GROWMARK, the National Education Association, Iowa State University College of Human Sciences, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development and other partners of the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation.
To learn more, visit https://www.iowaagliteracy.org/Tools-Resources/Other/Read-Across-Iowa