President signs Clarinda post office bill just before deadline

Although Axne was optimistic the bill would quickly move through Congress, the bill was not passed by the U.S. House of Representatives until Dec. 10. The U.S. Senate then passed the bill Dec. 18 and sent it to the desk of the President for his signature.

However, that was when confusion complicated the process. Initially, the Clarinda Herald-Journal was notified by Axne’s office on the morning of Jan. 5 the bill was not signed by the believed Jan. 4 deadline and had died.

Instead, President Trump actually had until the night of Jan. 5, not Jan. 4, to sign the bill and he in fact did sign the legislation just ahead of the deadline. The Clarinda Herald-Journal was informed of the passage of the bill Wednesday, Jan. 6, by Axne’s office.