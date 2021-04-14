Platinum Ball goes virtual

Clarinda Regional Health Center will be hosting is annual Platinum Ball Saturday, May 8. However, there is a new twist to the event this year.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the Platinum Ball made the decision several months ago to find a way to hold the celebration virtually. As a result, they have been working behind the scenes to allow families or small groups to “attend” the event from the comfort of their own home.

People wishing to participate in the Platinum Ball may go online to order their meal for the evening. Clarinda Regional Health Center will offer drive-through pick up of the meals from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the hospital.

Orders for the meals may be placed by visiting the live virtual platform at one.bidpal.net/platinum2021. After placing their meal orders, people may then use the platform to bid on silent auction items, purchase raffle tickets and learn more about the new Infusion and Oncology department at the hospital.

More than 30 silent auction items are now available for bid and more are being added every day. Meanwhile, the raffle prize for this year is a 700 cubic foot freezer filled with pork and beef bundles.