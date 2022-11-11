 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

PHOTOS: Cardinal Theatre presents "Murder in the Heir"

  • 0

Cardinal Theatre will present its fall production of "Murder in the Heir" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Clarinda High School Auditorium. Photos are from the dress rehearsal Nov. 10.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Clarinda Ghost Walk

PHOTOS: Clarinda Ghost Walk

The 2022 Ghost Walk was held Saturday morning, Oct. 29, at Clarinda City Park. Children showed off their Halloween costumes as they made their…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand