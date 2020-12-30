Person of the Year: Clarinda Foundation thrives under Herzberg

Allbaugh said Herzberg came up with an idea to have posters of each senior made that they could display as the vehicles drove by during the recognition parade.

“Pam always came to the table with wonderful ideas,” Allbaugh said. “She also has a knack of being in the know for all the fundraising activities going on in Clarinda and sharing that with the board so we can make informed decisions.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She works collaboratively with the city, the Chamber of Commerce, Clarinda Youth Corporation and Clarinda Economic Development Corporation to understand projects they are involved in,” Brown said.“Pam is usually the one that has her ear to the ground. If something is going on in Clarinda she knows about it.”

As a result, the Clarinda Foundation has played an instrumental part in numerous community projected that have benefited Clarinda as a whole. At the same time, Herzberg has been directly involved with many of those same projects.

Herzberg served as the chairperson of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Downtown Revitalization Committee that assisted in securing matching funds for a Community Development Block Grant for the downtown facade project. The facade project was completed in the fall of 2019 and involved 12 building owners who had 18 facades transformed through the project.