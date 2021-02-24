PCPH encourages citizens to continue wearing masks

With the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Page County on the decline, Page County Public Health is still encouraging individuals to wear a mask when out in public and practicing social distancing.
“That’s still part of the key factors in helping mitigate this and help slow the spread,” said PCPH Administrator Jessica Erdman.
During the Feb. 16 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, Erdman said there had been 1,946 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the beginning of the pandemic with only 12 of those cases active. She noted 17 deaths in the county and 5,799 individuals had been tested. As of Tuesday, the county’s 14-day positivity rate was at 9.3%.
PCPH moved into Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccinations at the beginning of the month. Phase 1B includes 65 and older individuals, specific categories of essential frontline workers, school staff and early childhood educators, childcare workers, firefighters, police officers and food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers in settings that don’t allow social distancing.
Erdman said PCPH had administered 2,242 doses of the vaccine, and 684 of those individuals have received the second dose.
Erdman said Page County is allocated 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week. She said 80% of those doses must be administered for the county to receive its allocation the following week. Erdman also noted 50% of the county’s weekly allocation goes to 65 and older individuals and the other 50% goes to the remaining population that falls into Phase 1B.
“We encourage everybody to sign up if they want to get the vaccine,” said Erdman.
Erdman said as PCPH works through the list of those that have signed up for the vaccine, they categorize the list by date of sign up. She said the list is not being sorted by age or health risks.
“We are getting very close to being done with Phase 1B essential workers,” said Erdman. “So, then at that point, once we get all of those folks done, we’re going to switch gears and strictly do that 65 plus population.”
Individuals wanting to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through PCPH but don’t have online access can call 712-850-1210. Erdman said this number is dedicated to the COVID-19 vaccine sign-up. When calling, she said to leave your name, date of birth, address and a call back number. PCPH will return your call once it is your turn to receive the vaccine.
Additionally, both the Clarinda and Shenandoah Hy-Vee pharmacies received COVID-19 vaccine allocations last week to administer and anticipate continuing receiving allocations.
“We are currently prioritizing those 65 and older and those who are eligible under Iowa’s Phase 1B, Tier 1 guidance,” said Hy-Vee’s Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman.
Gayman said eligible individuals could learn more about Hy-Vee COVID vaccine availability at https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine. She said the “Find Appointments” button allows people to look for vaccine availability near them.