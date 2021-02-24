PCPH encourages citizens to continue wearing masks

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We encourage everybody to sign up if they want to get the vaccine,” said Erdman.

Erdman said as PCPH works through the list of those that have signed up for the vaccine, they categorize the list by date of sign up. She said the list is not being sorted by age or health risks.

“We are getting very close to being done with Phase 1B essential workers,” said Erdman. “So, then at that point, once we get all of those folks done, we’re going to switch gears and strictly do that 65 plus population.”

Individuals wanting to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through PCPH but don’t have online access can call 712-850-1210. Erdman said this number is dedicated to the COVID-19 vaccine sign-up. When calling, she said to leave your name, date of birth, address and a call back number. PCPH will return your call once it is your turn to receive the vaccine.

Additionally, both the Clarinda and Shenandoah Hy-Vee pharmacies received COVID-19 vaccine allocations last week to administer and anticipate continuing receiving allocations.

“We are currently prioritizing those 65 and older and those who are eligible under Iowa’s Phase 1B, Tier 1 guidance,” said Hy-Vee’s Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman.

Gayman said eligible individuals could learn more about Hy-Vee COVID vaccine availability at https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine. She said the “Find Appointments” button allows people to look for vaccine availability near them.