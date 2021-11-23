Page County switches to LED lighting

By updating the type of lighting used at three key locations, Page County could see an annual savings of $18,000 on its utility bills over the next three years.

After hearing a proposal from Joseph Hurla of ROI Energy Nov. 16, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to convert the county to the use of LED lighting. ROI Energy is a trade-allied partner of MidAmerican Energy.

“MidAmerican has a specific program that targets small to mid-sized facilities in their service territory,” Hurla said.

In Page County, Hurla said the courthouse, sheriff’s office and engineer’s office would work well with that program. Hurla said it would cost $76,000 to update to LED lighting at those three facilities.

MidAmerican Energy would pay ROI Energy 20% of that expense or $13,000 to administer the project. The rest of the cost would be charged to the county.

Hurla estimated it would cost $50,000 to update the lighting at the courthouse because of the number of fixtures involved and the unique fixtures that maintain the historic appearance of the building. He said there are also some exterior lights that would be updated along with the fluorescent exit signs located in the courthouse.