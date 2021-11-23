Page County switches to LED lighting

By updating the type of lighting used at three key locations, Page County could see an annual savings of $18,000 on its utility bills over the next three years.
After hearing a proposal from Joseph Hurla of ROI Energy Nov. 16, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to convert the county to the use of LED lighting. ROI Energy is a trade-allied partner of MidAmerican Energy.
“MidAmerican has a specific program that targets small to mid-sized facilities in their service territory,” Hurla said.
In Page County, Hurla said the courthouse, sheriff’s office and engineer’s office would work well with that program. Hurla said it would cost $76,000 to update to LED lighting at those three facilities.
MidAmerican Energy would pay ROI Energy 20% of that expense or $13,000 to administer the project. The rest of the cost would be charged to the county.
Hurla estimated it would cost $50,000 to update the lighting at the courthouse because of the number of fixtures involved and the unique fixtures that maintain the historic appearance of the building. He said there are also some exterior lights that would be updated along with the fluorescent exit signs located in the courthouse.
“The lamps themselves are under warrantee for five years. They are rated to last for 50,000 hours, which for the courthouse would be in the ballpark of 15 to 20 years. That is the expectation,” Hurla said.
Page County was also offered an option to further reduce the overall price if the courthouse maintenance director performed the installations in the basement of the courthouse and at the engineer’s office. The other option would be to have ROI Energy to hire a local electrician to perform all the installations.
By approving the plan, the board authorized ROI Energy to submit an application for the program to MidAmerican Energy and reserve the funding for the project. Once an approval letter is received from MidAmerican Energy, Hurla said ROI Energy would have 90 days to complete the installation.
In other business, the board approved a three-year contract for the rental of the county farm. Justin Dammann submitted the lone bid of $77,500 per year.
The Board of Supervisors also completed the second tier of the election canvass for the Nov. 2 city/school election.