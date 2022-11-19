Page Co. Community Foundation awards grant to Southwest Iowa Families

The Page County Community Foundation, working in partnership with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, awarded $21,000 to Southwest Iowa Families in support of the organization’s campaign for a new Child and Family Center.

Including this most recent grant, the Page County Community Foundation has distributed more than $2.5 million in grants over the past 18 years.

Southwest Iowa Families has been serving children and families in southwest Iowa and northeast Missouri for more than 27 years. The organization provides outpatient mental health counseling and therapy, Behavioral Health Intervention services, home visitation programs, parent education, transition services for children aging out of the foster-care system, and a variety of direct support programs.

The plans for a new Child and Family Center building will solve the need for adequate office space, provide an enhanced environment for clients and staff, and allow for Southwest Iowa Families to continue to grow their mental health services.

“The Page County Community Foundation’s grant to the Child and Family Center has allowed this project to move forward, and it is greatly appreciated,” said Sandy Greer, Administrative Director of Southwest Iowa Families. “Over the past three years, the need for our services has increased by 30% each year. The new center will allow Southwest Iowa Families to meet this demand for children and family services in the community. We are also excited to add Child-Parent Psychotherapy as a service we provide, and it will have its own space in the new building.”

As part of its annual fall grant cycle, the Page County Community Foundation awards funds to deserving, qualified nonprofit organizations and local municipalities serving Page County to benefit select initiatives and priorities. This year, the advisory board responded to a fundraising need from Southwest Iowa Families, as members recognized the necessity for quality family services throughout the county.

Beyond its grant programs, the Page County Community Foundation partners with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation to assist individuals, families, businesses and organizations in creating permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests.

To inquire about donating to the Page County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any advisory board member. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Page County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

The Page County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members are Chair Mandy Fielder of Shenandoah, Vice Chair Mark Walter of Clarinda, Secretary/Treasurer Brian Steinkuehler of Shenandoah, Marlene Bashaw of Shenandoah, Scott Brown of Clarinda and Pam Herzberg of Clarinda.

For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.