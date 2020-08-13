Clarinda Regional Health Center is excited to announce that Jennifer McCall has been named the Director of Community Engagement and Grants.
In this role, McCall will lead efforts to raise funds for capital campaigns and focus efforts on grants. McCall will also be working closely with the Partners in Exceptional Care (PEC), CRHCs new foundation formed through combining the Hospital Auxiliary and the Clarinda Medical Foundation.
“Jen comes to CRHC with many years of community service and we are very excited to have her as part of our team. She will be working with Bailey Clubb to provide oversight for the Partners and help us further our efforts in fundraising as we continue to expand and find more ways to serve patients in our communities,” states CRHC CEO, Chuck NorDyke.
As Director of Community Engagement and Grants, McCall will be in charge of obtaining grant funds, special fundraising efforts, and engaging the community in CRHC’s mission.
Partners In Exceptional Care, is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) with a local board of directors, who is currently seeking nominations for new board members. For more information, to make a gift to Partners in Exceptional Care, or if you are interested in becoming a member of PEC please call 712-542-8214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.