Lisle Corporation utilizes portion of Clarinda School District building

A short-term utilization has been implemented for the Clarinda Community School District’s building at 1180 South 16th St.

During a meeting May 11, the district’s Board of Directors approved an agreement with Lisle Corporation through which the company will lease space in a portion of the building.

The initial term of the lease is for a six-month period, then on a monthly basis until Lisle or the district terminates the arrangement. The rental fee will be $650 a month.

“They don’t need a lot of space, basically just for some pallets for materials they have, extra parts they’re trying to stock up on to not get behind,” said Board President Darin Sunderman.

Based on conversations he has had with a Lisle representative, Sunderman said the amount of space involved was less than 2,000 square feet, and that the “pallets are not going to be stacked up to the roof.”

Director Greg Jones inquired if there were any concerns that the weight of the material to be stored could possibly cause damage to the tile flooring in the building.

Sunderman said he had asked former Maintenance Director Craig Hill “about that before, when they were researching this, and he said no, he wasn’t concerned.”

Justin Ridnour, the district’s current director of buildings and grounds, said “the back section doesn’t have tile in it. If we can get all of this into the actual storage area, it’s a concrete floor.”

He said it would be convenient for the company to place the material in that location.

“It would be easier for them, with the loading dock right there, to keep it back in that old storeroom space,” Ridnour said.

Some items belonging to the district are in the building, and Sunderman said they could be moved if necessary to accommodate Lisle’s storage needs.

The company will be responsible for general maintenance in the interior of its area of the building, while the district will provide snow and ice removal in the adjacent parking lot.

The district will provide utility connections to the building, and both parties to the agreement will carry liability insurance.

The building -- the former Shopko store -- at one time had been considered as the site for career and technical education (CTE) courses, but the district subsequently entered a partnership with Iowa Western Community College to provide that type of programming at other facilities.

In other matters at the May 11 meeting, the board took action on improvement projects in two district locations.

Directors approved a $43,656 grant from Mid-American Energy to help pay for the purchase of energy-efficient LED lights to be installed in the north end of the 7-12 (high school) building.

That amount will be paired with an expenditure of $16,288 that the board approved to meet the project expense not covered by the grant.

Meanwhile, plans have been made to resurface the gymnasium floor in the 7-12 building. Prior to that upgrade, it was recommended that the gym be painted.

The board approved a bid of $13,500 from Peterson Painting, LLC, for the work. The figure includes only the cost of labor, with the district to purchase the paint separately.

Also at the meeting, four retiring members of the district staff were recognized -- Julie Cabeen, media specialist (22 years); Traci DeBolt, co-director of food service (21 years); Jean Minor, paraprofessional, (11 years); and Craig Hill, maintenance director (20 years).

In other business, the board:

Scheduled a public hearing at 6 p.m. on May 25 in the PK-6 (Garfield) library for a proposal to amend the 2021-2022 budget. The non-instructional programs category in the budget needs to be revised due to the continuation of the summer food service program. The district has reached spend-down limits, allowing for the purchase of updated kitchen equipment.

Approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and the iJAG program for the 2022-2023 year for students in grades 9 through 12. The program creates business, industry and education partnerships that seek to ensure that youths facing multiple challenges remain in school and attain basic employability skills through classroom and work-based learning experiences during the senior year.

Approved a shared agreement with the Shenandoah School District for English Language Learners (ELL) services for the 2022-2023 year. The Clarinda district’s cost will be $34,360.91. The arrangement generates revenue from supplemental weighting.

Approved the list of graduates for 2022, pending successful completion of requirements set forth by the board. Sixty-six students comprise this year’s class.

Approved a one-year contract with Midwest Data for computer network services. The $5,735 monthly fee includes on-site IT support, managed backup and recovery services, and hosted PBX phone services.

Approved hirings of Sage Lloyd as assistant cross country coach; Tim Eighmy as 7/8 assistant football coach; and Conner Hanafan and Cole Ridnour, both as summer help.

Approved resignations of Justin Ridnour as 7/8 assistant football coach, effective June 30, 2022; and paraprofessionals Katie Kendall and Makenna Cason, both effective at the end of the 2021-2022 year.

Approved the transfer of Andrew Almelian from 7/8 assistant football coach to 7/8 head football coach.

Approved three volunteer coaches -- Michael Hummel and Kayla Ulven, high school girls softball; and Justin Ridnour, high school boys football.

Discussed possible strategies for filling and industrial technology instructor position. Efforts could include identifying and recruiting individuals with experience in specific trades who might be interested in becoming a teacher; and using various methods to advertise the position.