Lied Public Library hosts author visit Tuesday
Lied Public Library hosts author visit Tuesday

HJ - Standard Lied Public Library Clarinda

Author Loretta Ellsworth will be joining an upcoming meeting of the book club that meets monthly at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.

Ellsworth will be joining the book club via Zoom at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, to discuss her book “Stars Over Clear Lake.”

Ellsworth grew up in Mason City. A former teacher and a graduate of Hamline University with a Master’s Degree in Writing for Children, she is the award-winning author of several young adult novels. She has four children and six grandchildren and lives in Lakeville, Minn. “Stars Over Clear Lake” is her first novel for adults.

“Stars Over Clear Lake” is set during the 1940’s and the present. The book was inspired by the real-life Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake and the POW camp in Algona.

