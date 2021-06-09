Lied Library hosts virtual author visit

Outdoor educator and field researcher Sara Dykman made history when she became the first person to bicycle alongside monarch butterflies on their storied annual migration—a round-trip adventure that included three countries and more than 10,000 miles. Equally remarkable, she did it solo, on a bike cobbled together from used parts. Her panniers were recycled buckets.

Dykman will be participating in a virtual author visit at 6:30 p.m. June 21 hosted by the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. Guests may view the program at the library or at home by requesting the ZOOM link from the library. The event is free of charge and open to all ages.

In “Bicycling with Butterflies” Dykman recounts her incredible journey and the dramatic ups and downs of the nearly nine-month odyssey. Readers are beside her as she navigates unmapped roads in foreign countries, checks roadside milkweed for monarch eggs, and shares her passion with eager schoolchildren, skeptical bar patrons, and unimpressed border officials. We also meet some of the ardent monarch stewards who supported her efforts, from citizen scientists and researchers to farmers and high-rise city dwellers.

With both humor and humility, Dykman offers a compelling story, confirming the urgency of saving the threatened monarch migration—and the other threatened systems of nature that affect the survival of us all.