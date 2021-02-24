Library displays Junior Duck Stamp Contest art

Top placing artwork in the 2020 Iowa Junior Duck Stamp Contest will remain on display at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda until Friday, March 19.

While entering the JDS contest, students have the opportunity to learn about waterfowl and their habitat, and then create an image of an eligible North American waterfowl species. School groups and informal groups can enter this contest, or the student may enter individually.

The 2020 Iowa Junior Duck Stamp winner was Tevka Lackmann, an 18-year-old from Norwalk. Her entry was a mallard duck drake done in colored pencils. Lackmann’s entry is now traveling around the United States with all the state Best of Show winners.

The Iowa entries are judged by a panel of five judges with 100 students receiving awards. The Best of Show from Iowa is submitted to the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest in Washington, D.C. All state Best of Show winners are judged at the national contest with the national overall winner being chosen from those entries.