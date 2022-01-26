Legislators review status of mental health system, broadband funding

Broadband access and the status of the mental health system in Iowa dominated the discussions Jan. 22 during the first legislative briefing of 2022.

Sen. Mark Costello and Rep. Cecil Dolecheck attended the event at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda to update their local constituents on the 89th Iowa General Assembly that got underway Jan. 10. However, during their opening comments, both Costello and Dolecheck announced this would be their final year representing the people of Page County.

Due to the redistricting that has taken place in the state, Costello said this would be his final year representing Page County. Costello said he was not happy about losing Page County from his district.

“I will lose Montgomery, Page, Taylor and Ringgold Counties and gain the rural parts of (Pottawattamie) County and pretty much all of Harrison County,” Costello said.

Meanwhile, Dolecheck said he would be retiring from office at the end of the 2022 session. He has served 13 terms, or 26 years, in the Iowa Legislature and has served Page County for the last 10 years.

Dolecheck said redistricting efforts for the state House of Representatives will also have an impact on Page County starting next year.

“The new district, though, will split Page County, which I think is unfortunate, but that’s the way it is,” Dolecheck said. “The new person that will take the legislative seat I will vacate will represent, basically, the town of Clarinda and the southeast third, basically, of Page County. The other legislative district will represent Shenandoah. That new district also splits Union County. It basically replaces Creston with Shenandoah.”

During their opening remarks, both legislators reviewed the details of the $8.2 billion state budget proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Along with that, Costello said Reynolds has proposed a 4% flat rate tax cut in the state that would be phased in over the next four years.

Included in the proposed budget, Costello said, would be $200 million in new spending.

Costello said part of that increase in new spending was due to the ability of the state to replace $100 million previously intended for broadband service with federal dollars next year.

“We don’t know how many years that will be. We may have to come back to replace it again in coming years,” Costello said.

However, Cole Walters of the Bedford Area Chamber shared concerns about the method the state is using to make broadband funding available. He said under the current guidelines cities like Bedford, Clarinda, Corning and Red Oak cannot apply for funding to have Farmers Mutual Telephone Company bring fiber optic internet service to those communities.

“We have Mediacom, so we have an inadequate service that is considered adequate by the state. Because of that tiering system that we’re locked out of, all this money that is being thrown at broadband is going everyplace but to use,” Walters said. “We have been working on it for two years now and basically it’s a dead end.”

Dolecheck said he would speak with Rep. Ray Sorensen, who is heading the broadband efforts for the House of Representatives, about the issue.

“I think it’s definitely a point worth making. I know they’re trying to get internet where they don’t have hardly any,” Costello said. “But I think you make a very good point. It’s not really adequate and it’s not going to be adequate going forward.”

“Just being able to apply would be a step in the right direction,” Walters said.

While reviewing the proposed state budget, Costello also noted the state would be spending an additional $71 million on mental health services. This would allow the state to fully fund the mental health system and eliminate the mental health levy.

Geary Kendall of Clarinda, who works at Zion Recovery, attended the briefing. Kendall said he spoke to the legislators last year about finding a potential use for the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute and remains hopeful the state could again utilize the facility.

Although it would take an investment by the state to restore the buildings that have sat vacant since the institute was closed, Kendall said finding a use for the facility would be a tremendous boost to Clarinda.

“This would be a wonderful thing for this town right now to get a big payroll back out there. The need is desperate, as you know,” Kendall said.

Costello said the problem facing Iowa at this time is not locating facilities to offer mental health services, but finding staff to deliver that care.

“The issue is not facilities. It’s always staff. The staff is the issue. We have facilities all over the place that we can use, but we don’t have people - the doctors and mental health workers and psychiatrists and psychologists,” Costello said.

Dolecheck said the House of Representatives would also be concentrating on mental health services this session. He said one particular area that needs to be addressed it the shortage of psychiatrists in the state.

“I’ve already run one bill that would allow slots at the University of Iowa for that. Also, it would put a loan forgiveness program in place, like we do for doctors and physicians, for psychiatrists to get them out here to serve the population in rural areas of the state as well as urban centers,” Dolecheck said.

Still there is a shortage of beds available to care for people suffering from mental health issues. Therefore, Dolecheck said there is also a proposal to increase the capacity of the facilities in Cherokee and Independence by 50%. This would add 32 adult beds and 14 beds for children or adolescents in those two facilities.