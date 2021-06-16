Lantz witnesses evolution of optometry

A 10 cent source of inspiration helped lead Dr. Dan Lantz to a successful 37-year career as an optometrist in Clarinda.
Lantz has announced his retirement and his final day to see patients is June 17. Dr. Scott Beecher will be taking over the practice in July.
A retirement open house will be held for Lantz from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, June 25, at his office located at 203 S. 16th. St. in Clarinda. At 4 p.m. that day a photo of all current and former employees is planned.
“Our patients aren’t just numbers. They are friends and I will miss helping them with their eyes,” Lantz said. “We have loved serving Clarinda and Southwest Iowa.”
Originally from Stanton, Lantz said he had two sisters who were born with cataracts. As a result of their condition, he said he grew up with an interest in how eyes functioned.
Then, while attending Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda in the 1970s, Lantz attended a book sale. During the event he found a book that confirmed his career path.
“They had this book for 10 cents that was something like ‘Your Career in Optometry.’ So, for 10 cents, that made me think about that a little bit more. When I went to junior college here I also had good science and math professors that kind of saw I leaned in that direction,” Lantz said.
After finishing his education at Iowa Western, Lantz attended Indiana University School of Optometry and graduated in 1983. He was then selected to train at OMNI, the nation’s first optometric eye disease referral center, located in Atlanta, Georgia.
Besides having attended Iowa Western, Lantz was involved in 4-H in Clarinda while young and often returned to Clarinda when he was in the area. Since he was already familiar with the community and many of the residents, he said it seemed like a natural place to establish his practice.
When Lantz began exploring the possibility of opening a practice in Clarinda, he also spoke with two community members who confirmed his belief that he and Clarinda would be a good fit for each other. Those individuals were Ray James, who worked at Iowa Western, and Farrell Reed.
“Those two were big encouragers,” Lantz said. “There was also a lot of encouragement from the community.”
So, in 1984, Lantz first opened his clinic in Clarinda on East Washington Street. One of the guests to attend the opening was Lantz’s future wife, Jane. She was from Greenfield and had met Dan through their joint involvement in theater.
The couple was married in 1986. They have three adult daughters - Stephanie Lantz; Julia and Lance Dieleman; and Nicole and Ian Willard.
Although she has a teaching background, Jane went to work for Lantz at the practice in 2005. She is also retiring from her position with the practice.
“It’s been good to develop such good relationships with the people and our coworkers,” Jane said.
Following their retirement, the couple said they plan to spend more time with their family and enjoying outdoor activities.
As the practice grew in size over the years, Lantz began looking for a new location for his office. He partnered with Steve Mowery of Medicap Pharmacy and Dr. Kirk Marcum in 1993 to establish Professional Plaza on South 16th Street. The practice is still at that location.
Over the course of his career, Lantz said there were two important changes he witnessed in the field of optometry. The first was the realization by patients of the medical care they could receive. While opticians fit eyeglasses and contact lenses, an optometrist diagnoses and treats eye disease as well as performing minor surgeries. An ophthalmologist is trained to perform specialized eye surgery.
“In the 1970s optometry was evolving into being more medical. When I first came people didn’t realize that’s what optometrists did,” Lantz said. “I found out optometry was very medically-oriented and I found out I enjoyed it. I enjoyed learning those things and putting them into practice to help people with the health of their eyes.”
That medical care was further enhanced by the continual advancement in technology that was available in the field. As an example, Lantz said he learned in 2000 of the invention of a device to perform optical coherence tomography (OCT) image testing.
“It works kind of like an MRI except it uses light waves. Light waves are much smaller than an MRI’s magnetic waves, so you have real good resolution. But light waves only go through something that is clear. Fortunately, most of what you deal with inside the eye is clear until you get to the retina. So it gives you a profile of the retina almost on a microscopic level,” Lantz said.
As part of the advancement in technology, Lantz converted his practice to electronic medical records in 2012. However, prior to that time, Lantz was preparing for the conversion by purchasing equipment that would directly interface with the electronic medical records.
The conversion was done over the summer. The staff along with the entire Lantz family pitched in to complete the task of converting more than 25 years of paper records to digital.
“It was nice to have a familiarity with the business as we went through that process,” Jane said. “At that time our girls were all young adults. They were basically all college students. They needed summer jobs and we needed extra help.”
“Our staff also did a ton of work. It was really a group effort,” Lantz said.
The other members of Lantz’s staff include Denise White, who has served as an optician with Lantz for 37 years, as well as Mary Ellen Sunderman and Carleen Smith. They will be staying with the practice when Dr. Beecher takes over in July. However, Peg Baier will be retiring after 26 years of service.
“I am really thankful for the longevity of these people, who are good at what they do,” Lantz said.
Baier oversaw the filing of insurance claims and handled the accounts receivable for the practice. Baier also handled payroll and compliance issues.
“It’s really been a wonderful job. I’ve been part-time and they’ve been flexible with me from day one,” Baier said. “I feel very blessed to have been here. It’s been a great work environment with great coworkers, a great boss and great patients.”
Although Lantz will no longer be seeing patients after Jun 17, he and Jane, as well as Baier, will be staying on to assist Beecher with the transition of the practice.
Beecher is originally from Shenandoah and his father was the owner of Beecher Chevrolet. He has served as an optometrist for 22 years with a group based in Sioux City.
“He’s like us in that he wants to get to know his patients. He wants to spend more time with them and have a relationship with them,” Lantz said. “I think he’s going to turn out to be really good for Clarinda.”