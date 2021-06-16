Lantz witnesses evolution of optometry

That medical care was further enhanced by the continual advancement in technology that was available in the field. As an example, Lantz said he learned in 2000 of the invention of a device to perform optical coherence tomography (OCT) image testing.

“It works kind of like an MRI except it uses light waves. Light waves are much smaller than an MRI’s magnetic waves, so you have real good resolution. But light waves only go through something that is clear. Fortunately, most of what you deal with inside the eye is clear until you get to the retina. So it gives you a profile of the retina almost on a microscopic level,” Lantz said.

As part of the advancement in technology, Lantz converted his practice to electronic medical records in 2012. However, prior to that time, Lantz was preparing for the conversion by purchasing equipment that would directly interface with the electronic medical records.

The conversion was done over the summer. The staff along with the entire Lantz family pitched in to complete the task of converting more than 25 years of paper records to digital.

“It was nice to have a familiarity with the business as we went through that process,” Jane said. “At that time our girls were all young adults. They were basically all college students. They needed summer jobs and we needed extra help.”