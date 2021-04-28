 Skip to main content
International Club tours new greenhouse
International Club tours new greenhouse

HJ - International Club Painted Earth Flowers

The International Club toured Painted Earth Flowers owned by Jane and Jon Stimson during its meeting April 13. The new business features two greenhouse structures from the former Henkeville Greenhouse. The grand opening for Painted Earth Flowers was held April 24. (Photo provided by Pam Anderson)

The International Club met April 13 and received a sneak preview of the new greenhouse “Painted Earth Flowers” just southeast of Clarinda at the Stimson farmstead.

Jane and Jon Stimson acquired two greenhouse structures from the Henkeville Greenhouse last fall and will be continuing a long tradition of producing quality greenhouse flowers for southwest Iowa. Jane spoke to the group about her experiences over the last several months of acquiring and learning how to own and manage a greenhouse.

The greenhouse is up and going and held its grand opening April 24. The greenhouse operating hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The International Club is an organization of women and men whose goal is to welcome and incorporate international residents into the Clarinda community. The organization meets the second Tuesday of each month between September and May.

All are welcome. For more information, contact Pam Anderson, current president.

