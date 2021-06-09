 Skip to main content
High Road performs Sunday on square
High Road performs Sunday on square

HJ - High Road on Porch

High Road, the highly popular country gospel group from Nashville, Tenn., will be performing on the Clarinda square June 13 as part of Clarinda Cowboy Church. The band is led by Sarah Davison, seated at right, formerly of Braddyville. The Cowboy Church Band, which includes Davison’s father Scott, will also be performing during the event. The Page County Cattlemen Association will be grilling prior to the 6:30 p.m. concert. (Photo provided by Sarah Davison)

Clarinda Cowboy Church is hosting Cowboy Church on the downtown square, Sunday, June 13, in Clarinda.

The concert is free and will feature the Cowboy Church Band and country gospel group, High Road from Nashville. Sarah Davison, leader of the group, formerly of Braddyville, is excited to be coming home for the event.

“We can’t wait to come back and join in on the fun evening coming up,” Davison said. “The Page County Cattlemen will be grilling and honestly, it will just be really good to have a live in person concert after such a long year of not being able to do concerts.”

The Page County Cattlemen Association will be grilling at 5 p.m. Music will start at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at approximately 8 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to Wibholm Hall at the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda.

Davison said the group had over 70 concerts cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in 2021, the group is slated to do concerts at Joey and Rorys Barn, Homestead Hall, as well as shows with Jason Crabb, TG Sheppard, Silver Dollar City, the Ark Encounter, and a Norwegian Christmas tour.

Emily Ann Roberts from The Voice will also be joining the group for this event. Emily Ann was runner up on the Voice and just recently played the Grand Ole Opry stage.

“We hope to have a great time and we are so glad to get to do something like this. It’s events like this that bring the community together and bring glory and thanks to God. We hope it will be a wonderful night,” Davison said.

For more information, contact the Clarinda Cowboy Church Facebook page.

