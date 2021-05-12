Hamburg breaks ground on long-awaited levee

“Now it’s time to build a levee and it’s only fitting that we hire the Corp to be our contractor since in 2012, it was the Omaha District that went to D.C. and pled our case to save our levee in 2011,” said Crain. “They too were denied as we had been. But they’re building our levee now, and they’re going to build it right.”

Congresswoman Cindy Axne, who participated in the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, said after the 2019 flood she worked to get relief for the communities in the region and secured $3 billion in funding.

“Eight months later, Sen. Joni Ernst and I co-led the introduction of the levee act, which changed how the Army Corp could assess improvement projects like Hamburg’s and give them the authority to move money to approve the projects without the approval of Congress,” said Axne. “A much-needed change that needed to be done.”

Axne said the bill was included in the Water Resource and Development Act last year.