Hamburg breaks ground on long-awaited levee

After 18 feet of water engulfed two-thirds of Hamburg when the Missouri River flooded in 2019, the city now can celebrate a historic moment. On Wednesday, construction began on the Hamburg Ditch 6 levee project off of Highway 333.
The project will raise the levee’s height by eight feet.
Kayla Eckert, chief of civil works at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha, said the city agreed to pay the difference between the cost of rehabilitation to the original design capacity and the cost of achieving the higher level of protection. The city of Hamburg obtained funding from Federal Economic Development and Flood Recovery Fund from the State of Iowa to cover the cost. The project will raise the elevation of the levee from 911 feet to 919 feet.
In 2011 when the Missouri River threatened to flood Hamburg, the levee was temporarily raised, and was successful in holding the water back. Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain said the emergency levee eventually had to be torn down because there was no federal funding available for prevention. She said the city tried to raise the money but fell short, so the town only had a 5-foot levee that did not protect them during the 2019 flood.
Crain said the city of Hamburg was without water, sewer and natural gas for 120 days, and only three of the town’s 44 businesses were able to open. As a result of the flood, 73 out of 600 homes were lost. But she said the city has fought and persevered to rebuild and come back stronger than before.
“Now it’s time to build a levee and it’s only fitting that we hire the Corp to be our contractor since in 2012, it was the Omaha District that went to D.C. and pled our case to save our levee in 2011,” said Crain. “They too were denied as we had been. But they’re building our levee now, and they’re going to build it right.”
Congresswoman Cindy Axne, who participated in the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, said after the 2019 flood she worked to get relief for the communities in the region and secured $3 billion in funding.
“Eight months later, Sen. Joni Ernst and I co-led the introduction of the levee act, which changed how the Army Corp could assess improvement projects like Hamburg’s and give them the authority to move money to approve the projects without the approval of Congress,” said Axne. “A much-needed change that needed to be done.”
Axne said the bill was included in the Water Resource and Development Act last year.
“We may be the first in the country to be able to utilize this new act and break ground here, but what that means is no other town in this country will ever have to deal with what Hamburg has had to deal with over this last decade thanks to the work of all you, your mayor and hard efforts that were put in by everybody here,” said Axne. “I couldn’t be more grateful for that for all that you’ve done, not just for this community but for this country, to literally help us change the tide and rewrite the laws to protect towns like Hamburg.”
Colonial Mark Himes, district commander of the U.S. Army Corps, said the City of Hamburg had been a positive example for other communities who face similar challenges.
“This event, while ceremonial, is a reflection of what can happen when local, state and federal partners come together and share a vision for how to strengthen the safety and security of a community and that’s what this project is all about,” said Himes.
Himes reflected and called the moment a “historic milestone.”
“Historic in that this is the first time the water resources development act of 2016 section 1176 authority agreement has been used to raise a federal levee with contributed sponsor funding,” Himes said. “That is a first time in the nation that this agreement has been used. It’s a milestone in a sense that communities’ initiative actions and patience has resulted in a project which, when complete, will offer an increased measure of protection for the City of Hamburg and surrounding areas.”