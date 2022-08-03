Grebert sworn in after returning to Clarinda Police Department

Former Page County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Kris Grebert has returned to the Clarinda Police Department.

Grebert was officially sworn in as a member of the police department by Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers July 27 during a meeting of the Clarinda City Council. Grebert began his duties July 4.

“Kris brings prior law enforcement experience with him as he joins the Clarinda Police Department again,” Brothers said.

A lifelong Clarinda resident, Grebert graduated from Clarinda High School in 1990. In 2001, he graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and served with the Clarinda Police Department from 2001 to 2005.

After leaving law enforcement briefly for the private business sector, Grebert returned to the Essex Police Department in 2006. He then joined the Shenandoah Police Department in 2008 and served with that department until 2016.

It was at that time he was hired as the Page County EMA Coordinator. He resigned from that position May 16.

Along with administering the oath of office to Grebert, Brothers also administered the Law Enforcement Oath of Honor. The Oath of Honor was established by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

In other business, the council approved a series of committee appointments.

“I would to thank everyone who got appointed tonight to a board position for their dedication and their service to our community,” Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill said.

Suzi Stanton was reappointed to serve on the Clarinda Low Rent Housing Board of Commissioners. Teresa Babcock was also appointed to the Clarinda Low Rent Housing Board of Commissioners.

The council also approved the reappointment of Stephanie Bernalto to the Clarinda Tree Board. Carson Riedel was also appointed to the Clarinda Tree Board.

Renee Riedel was appointed to the Board of Adjustment. Teresa Hill was then appointed to the Clarinda Planning and Zoning Commission.