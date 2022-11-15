Facility Advisory Team submits proposal to school district

Members of the Facility Advisory Team presented their final report to the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors Nov. 10 during a work session at the McKinley Central Office.

A community-based group of district residents, the team was charged by the school board to evaluate the future facility and programming needs of the school district. The report presented Thursday summarized the recommendations of the team.

In order to prepare the report, the members of the team met five times and spent more than 15 hours gathering information. The members of the team were Mike Anderson, Chelsea Card, Dan Comer, Heidi Davis, Scott Downey, Elaine Farwell, Jennifer Fine, Conner Hanafan, Cade Iverson, Richard Johnston, Jason Lihs, Michael McKinnon, Amy McQueen, Ann Meyer, Anne Morrison, Tucker Morrison, Carson Riedel, Pete Stansbury and Josh Wyman.

Presenting the report on behalf of the team were Anderson, McQueen and Meyer. Helping to facilitate the evaluation by the Facility Advisory Team were Darren Overton and Tom Weber of SiteLogiQ, which was hired June 22 by the board to conduct an assessment of the existing facilities in the school district.

McQueen said the members of the team began their evaluation by identifying the items they believed fell into one of four categories — brag, worry, wonder or bet. Items the team would brag about in the district were community support, the band, great teachers, opportunities for students, support from the community and local businesses, great new and recent hires, and the administration.

However, worries for the team were that the facilities had fallen behind, student safety and security, finances, the ability to retain good teachers and administrators, curriculum offerings, not enough classroom space and managing the ever-changing education system.

As a result, the team realized any future plans needed to address three key points. The plan had to make sense for the students, be fiscally appropriate and have the support of the community.

McQueen said the team determined the current 7-12 building consists of 84,250 square feet to serve 498 students. That equates to 169 square feet per student, compared to an average of 180 square feet per student over the last 10 years.

“That means there are some crowding issues up there. We need to be able to utilize this to the fullest (extent) of our ability to make if comfortable for our children to learn in the environment they’re in,” McQueen said.

Meanwhile, the PK-6 building consists of 94,665 square feet for 568 students. That calculates to 167 square feet per student, compared to a 10 year average of 155 square feet per student.

The team also reviewed enrollment trends for eight area schools. Clarinda had the highest enrollment of 1,030.9 students for the 2021-2022 school year. Red Oak was second with 1,026.1 students, while Shenandoah ranked third with 1,008.1 students. South Page had the lowest enrollment total of the eight schools with 127 students.

Clarinda also reported 120.9 student open enrolled to the district in 2021-2022, compared to 58.2 students who open enrolled out of the district. Stanton had the next highest total of open enrollment students entering a district at 101.

Therefore, the team identified 10 priorities the school district needs to focus on. Leading that list was being focused on the future to ensure students are prepared for all careers, including trades like plumbers, welders and electricians.

“That was one that we had a lot of discussion on. We feel like we’re seeing more and more students all the time being interested in the trades,” Anderson said.

The other priorities included having up to date technology; safety, security and ADA accessibility; providing flexible, inclusive and quality learning environments; welcoming and aesthetically pleasing facilities; long-term value and return on investment; an ability to participate in athletics and other extracurricular activities; spaces for community use; and the cost and tax impact of a building project on the school district.

Additional ideas developed by the team included a new school complex and offering dedicated space for the middle school students to call their own. The team believed this could be achieved by expanding the PK-6 building so seventh and eighth grade students could be returned to that facility or by building a separate space for middle school students at the elementary building.

The team also suggested splitting the football field apart from other athletic facilities needs.

Taking all these factors into consideration, the team ended its report by presenting the board with a list of recommendations that would improve the future of the district. The top priority for the team was adding to, reconfiguring and modernizing the 7-12 classrooms.

This would include offering additional classrooms for middle school students. Collaborative learning spaces like the library, cafeteria and quad could also be created, along with additional weight room and gym space.

The next recommendation was to update and expand the Career and Technical Education spaces available in the district. The team also recommended updates to the infrastructure of the existing buildings.

Provided budgets allow, the team also recommended finding uses for the former Shopko building. Possible uses the team proposed included creating a preschool, offering before and after school programming and moving the district offices to the location.

The final recommendation was to improve the areas for dropping off or picking up students at the PK-6, along with the parking at the building.