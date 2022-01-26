Ernst meets with CEDC, tours Clarinda Mental Health Institute

Senator Joni Ernst visited Clarinda Jan. 24 as part of her tour of the 99 counties in Iowa.

During the tour stop, Ernst met with members of the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation and other civic officials. She was also given a tour of the Clarinda Mental Health Institute located on the grounds of the Clarinda Treatment Complex.

“We are out on the 99-county tour. We have started it for 2022 and we thought this would be a great opportunity to come visit with Clarinda Economic Development and some of the leaders in the community about the mental health institute facilities and the campus,” Ernst said.

CEDC Executive Director Amy McQueen said she was pleased Ernst was able to make time to visit Clarinda and discuss the status of the Clarinda Mental Health Institute.

The Clarinda Mental Health Institute was built in 1884 and remained in operation until it was closed in 2015 by the state of Iowa. The Clarinda Treatment Complex is also the home of the Clarinda Correctional Facility and the Clarinda Academy, which was closed last year.

“We’re trying to find opportunities for that facility. So, it’s a good time to come out and hear some of the concerns and some of the thoughts too,” Ernst said.

One way to determine possible uses for the facility, Ernst said, would be to review an economic development study done by the Iowa Economic Development Authority a few years ago. Ernst said that study included some suggestions for the facility.

From there, Ernst said the local officials could identify any federal programs that could potentially utilize that type of facility.

“I don’t have any off the top of my head, but certainly it’s something we need to be aware of and watching for,” Ernst said.

However, Ernst said a private developer would likely need to become involved in any effort to find a new use for the buildings.

“It’s such a grand structure. But it is an enormous structure. So it would take the right developer, or developers, and the right project to really get it off the ground,” Ernst said. “It has been closed for awhile, but it is a solid structure. That’s very impressive. So, it has really stood the test of time through all of these years. But, because it is such a solid structure, a number of modifications would probably need to be made to suite modern day requirements and ADA compliance. It may be a tough challenge, but never say never. I think there is still opportunity out there and hopefully we can engage with the state of Iowa and push them a little bit as well since it is a state owned facility.”

Along with the status of the Mental Health Institute, Ernst said the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years and the current labor shortage facing Iowa were also discussed during the visit. Still, Ernst said she was impressed with the way Clarinda has responded to those challenges.

“I think Clarinda is doing well. When we look across the state of Iowa, of course, times have been tough through COVID. There is a lack of workers. I’m still hearing from employers that they really need people to fill open positions. Not just here in Southwest Iowa, but all across the state. So we are hoping here in the near future we start seeing the labor pool increase and we can see jobs expand,” Ernst said.

From the federal level, Ernst said work most continue to ensure support is available to the local families who are in need at this time. At the same time, she said there needs to be resources available to encourage people to go to work and develop their job skills to strengthen the overall workforce.

“There are a number of opportunities through the federal government to hone skills for particular types of businesses. I think that’s really important. As our workforce changes, so should those skills and abilities. That’s where the federal government can play a role,” Ernst said.