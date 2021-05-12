Cruzin’ Clarinda prepares for seventh car show, parade

The Seventh Annual Cruzin’ Clarinda event is scheduled for Saturday June 5, highlighting a variety of activities around Clarinda’s historic downtown square.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vehicle registration begins at 11:30 a.m. at no charge with the judged “Show & Shine” portion taking place from 1–4 p.m. on the downtown square. Vehicle enthusiasts travel from across Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas for the Cruzin’ Clarinda events. The unique feature of the Cruzin’ Clarinda event is that all motorized vehicles are encouraged to participate, such as cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles and tractors.

The Cruzin’ Clarinda Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the parade line-up beginning at 5 p.m. at the intersection of 13th and Washington Streets. Music will be provided throughout the day.

Local businesses have donated prizes and gift cards for this event, adding to the overall positive response. Vendors will set up around the courthouse area, offering marketing opportunities for local businesses and organizations featuring a variety of food vendors, automotive specialties and memorabilia. Those businesses and individuals interested in having a free vendor booth at the event are encouraged to contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce at 712-542-2166 or fill out the vendor registration form at www.clarinda.org.