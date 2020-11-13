CRHC updates procedures to combat spread of COVID-19

Clarinda Regional Health Center realizes the residents of Clarinda and the surrounding area are all facing the same challenges and it takes everyone working together to protect each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Therefore, officials at the hospital are encouraging everyone to please do their part. This includes wearing a masking, washing hands, staying home when sick, social distancing and getting a flu shot.
Everyone at CRHC also wants to reassure the community that patient and staff safety is their highest priority. As the area sees drastic increases in COVID-19 cases, hospital officials feel it necessary to make some adjustments in the way the hospital is operating. They said they fully understand the difficult nature of their changes to our visitor and entrance procedures, which are listed below, especially to anyone who has friends or family currently in our care.
However, they feel strongly that this is in the best interest of everyone as they do everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So, beginning Friday, Nov. 13,, the following the following measures went into effect:
• Our dining hall and Gift Shop will be closed
• All volunteer activity inside the hospital has been suspended
• We continue to screen every person upon entry into the building. Masks are and have been REQUIRED for all persons and staff inside our facility for quite some time. This will continue to be enforced. If you have a medical or psychological condition preventing you from wearing a mask, please let our scheduling staff know so accommodations can be made.
• If during your screening at our front entrance you disclose that you have exhibited symptoms, such as cough, fever, loss of taste/smell, or respiratory issues, and are not in any kind of distress OR are not here to seek medical treatment for your symptoms, you will be asked to go home and self-isolate.
• We are limiting visitors and enforcing a ONE visitor per patient (per stay) policy. This means:
o Every in-patient in our care is allowed one approved visitor for the duration of the inpatient stay.
o For patients under 18 years old – 1 parent or guardian and please do not bring siblings.
o For patients having outpatient surgery or procedures – 1 support person
o For patients at end of life – A support person will be determined on a case by case basis
• Emergencies don’t wait. If you have an emergency, we’re here, safe, and ready for you. Call 911 or get to an Emergency Department immediately.
The hospital thanks everyone for their understanding and compassion during this time. The hospital will continue to provide updates on its COVID-19 response page at ClarindaHealth.com or via its social media page(s).
