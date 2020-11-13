CRHC updates procedures to combat spread of COVID-19

Clarinda Regional Health Center realizes the residents of Clarinda and the surrounding area are all facing the same challenges and it takes everyone working together to protect each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, officials at the hospital are encouraging everyone to please do their part. This includes wearing a masking, washing hands, staying home when sick, social distancing and getting a flu shot.

Everyone at CRHC also wants to reassure the community that patient and staff safety is their highest priority. As the area sees drastic increases in COVID-19 cases, hospital officials feel it necessary to make some adjustments in the way the hospital is operating. They said they fully understand the difficult nature of their changes to our visitor and entrance procedures, which are listed below, especially to anyone who has friends or family currently in our care.

However, they feel strongly that this is in the best interest of everyone as they do everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So, beginning Friday, Nov. 13,, the following the following measures went into effect:

• Our dining hall and Gift Shop will be closed

• All volunteer activity inside the hospital has been suspended