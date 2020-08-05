Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill presented an update on the renovation and expansion projects currently underway at Clarinda Regional Health Center Tuesday, July 28, during a meeting of the Board of Trustees for the hospital.
The board approved an application for a $10 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture to fund the projects during its meeting June 23. Murray Company of Overland Park, Kansas, was hired earlier this year to manage the construction projects.
An important aspect of the expansion project is the construction of a new surgical unit attached to the existing surgical facilities. Hill said the new addition would be larger than the existing facilities and would be equipped for the use of robotics should a need for that capability arise in the future.
“Surgeons that come down from Omaha tell us (the current) room is amazing in terms of how big it is. This is going to look like a master suite, condo complex to them. They’re going to be like, ‘We can do three surgeries in this one room,’” Hill said.
The specialty clinics and the Clarinda Medical Associates clinic will be connected to improve their overall efficiency. Meanwhile, the pharmacy department will be relocated in the hospital and a pass-through wind will be added to dispense medications.
With all the expansion planned within the existing hospital, Trustee Jeff Clark asked if there were plans to also expand the admissions department located just inside the main entrance of the facility.
“That’s already kind of a bottleneck,” Clark said.
Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke said there had been discussions about extending the admissions area and adding two more stations where patients could check in for appointments. In addition, there will be specific check-in centers for certain departments that would allow patients to bypass the primary admission hub.
The construction of a separate physical therapy building is also planned as part of the expansion project. The facility would include a multi-purpose area and a walking track. The cardiac rehabilitation equipment would be located in the center of the track.
“There are also sound baffles they want to add into the ceiling, which will be going on a pitch up, just to help keep the noise level down so there’s not so much echoing going on in there,” Hill said.
Finally, Hill said additional parking space will be provided on currently undeveloped land located east of the hospital. Hill said handicapped parking would also be located within one lane of the new physical therapy building.
“That adds a lot of parking,” Trustee Rob Marsh said.
