 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CRHC closes north entrance for construction
0 comments
top story

CRHC closes north entrance for construction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HJ - CRHC Parking Closure Map

Effective Monday, Aug. 2, the north entrance into the Clarinda Regional Health Center campus and parking will be closed due to construction.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The entrance will be closed for an estimated two weeks. However, the expanded parking area being added as part of the construction project should be available for patients to park in.

“We understand that this is inconvenient so we are working diligently to get this part of the construction phase over as quickly as possible,” CRHC Marketing Manager Bethany Muller said.

Patients entering the hospital campus from the southeast past The Ice House and Orschlen Farm and Home Store will avoid the detours. Patients entering from the north side off of Highway 2 will need to follow the detour signs directing them to the south entrance near the Emergency Room.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charities provide housing to collapse survivors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics