CRHC closes north entrance for construction

Effective Monday, Aug. 2, the north entrance into the Clarinda Regional Health Center campus and parking will be closed due to construction.

The entrance will be closed for an estimated two weeks. However, the expanded parking area being added as part of the construction project should be available for patients to park in.

“We understand that this is inconvenient so we are working diligently to get this part of the construction phase over as quickly as possible,” CRHC Marketing Manager Bethany Muller said.

Patients entering the hospital campus from the southeast past The Ice House and Orschlen Farm and Home Store will avoid the detours. Patients entering from the north side off of Highway 2 will need to follow the detour signs directing them to the south entrance near the Emergency Room.