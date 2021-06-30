Council awards raise to McClarnon

Gary McClarnon was awarded a pay increase for Fiscal Year 2022, which starts July 1, by the Clarinda City Council during its June 23 meeting.

The council voted Wednesday to enter closed session to conduct a performance evaluation with McClarnon. After spending 50 minutes in closed session, the council returned to open session and approved the pay raise.

McClarnon was awarded a 1.5% salary increase for his duties as Clarinda City Manager. He also received a 1.5% raise that was applied to his duties as City Clerk/Treasurer.

Earlier in the meeting, the city council approved an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation regarding the repair and maintenance of primary roads located within a municipality. The agreement must be renewed by the council every five years.

“They like to have it in writing what’s their responsibility and what’s our responsibility,” McClarnon said.