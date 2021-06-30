Council awards raise to McClarnon

Gary McClarnon was awarded a pay increase for Fiscal Year 2022, which starts July 1, by the Clarinda City Council during its June 23 meeting.
The council voted Wednesday to enter closed session to conduct a performance evaluation with McClarnon. After spending 50 minutes in closed session, the council returned to open session and approved the pay raise.
McClarnon was awarded a 1.5% salary increase for his duties as Clarinda City Manager. He also received a 1.5% raise that was applied to his duties as City Clerk/Treasurer.
Earlier in the meeting, the city council approved an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation regarding the repair and maintenance of primary roads located within a municipality. The agreement must be renewed by the council every five years.
“They like to have it in writing what’s their responsibility and what’s our responsibility,” McClarnon said.
The agreement specifically applies to the portion of state highway located within the city limits of Clarinda. Some of the items the city would be responsible for maintaining include parking lanes; curbs installed for drainage; stop lights and crosswalks; cleaning ditches to ensure proper water drainage; removal of any windrows created when the state plows snow; the trimming and removal of trees in the state right of way; and the removal of temporary signs placed in the right of way.
Council member Jeff McCall asked who would be responsible for widening an intersection where a city street meets the state highway. McClarnon said he had already asked the DOT about that situation and was told the city would be responsible.
Also Wednesday, the council confirmed the appointment of Marcy Crain to the Lied Public Library Board of Trustees with a term ending June 30, 2027. McClarnon said the appointment of Crain also required the approval of the Page County Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors was scheduled to consider the appointment during its meeting June 29.
Heidi Carter also received a re-appointment to the Board of Adjustment Wednesday. Her new term ends June 30, 2026.
A pay request in the amount of $758,493.88 from Building Crafts, Inc., for the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility also approved at the meeting, as was a pay application in the amount of $39,021.39 from Omni Engineering for 2020 street improvements.