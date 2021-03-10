Clarinda woman injured in morning accident

On March 10, at 7:47 a.m., the Page County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single motor vehicle accident with an injury approximately four miles north of Clarinda in the 1400 block of Redwood Avenue.

The investigation showed that Machelle Dawn Graham, 58, of Clarinda was operating and was the only person in a 1999 Ford Ranger traveling southbound on Redwood Avenue. Graham lost control of the vehicle, swerving several times in the road. The vehicle then started to roll on the west shoulder and ditch. The vehicle rolled before coming to rest in the west ditch on the passenger side. During the roll of the vehicle, Graham was ejected and was located by a passersby approximately 20 feet south of where the vehicle came to rest.