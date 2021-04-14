 Skip to main content
Clarinda Trees Forever plans tree distribution
Clarinda Trees Forever plans tree distribution

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Clarinda Tree Recovery Campaign, a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and Clarinda Trees Forever, will distribute 100 trees in Clarinda.

The tree distribution will be held from 8-10 a.m. in the east parking lot of the Clarinda Lied Center. These new trees will replace trees damaged and destroyed by the Emerald Ash Borer.

“The people of Iowa have suffered great personal and physical loss,” Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation president, said. “By replanting, we strive to bring healing and hope to the people and the communities in which they live, as well as help return the beauty and value tress bring back to their properties.”

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Tree Recovery program, a national program underwritten by FedEx and Foundation members, aims to replace tree in communities affected by natural disasters throughout the United States. The program has held more than 1,050 events and distributed more than 5.3 million trees since its inception.

To donate to the recovery efforts supported by this campaign or others across the country, please visit arborday.org/recovery.

The Arbor Day Foundation was founded in 1972 and has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners. Their vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues being faced today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.

As one of the world’s largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees.

