Clarinda seeks FAA grant for airport rehabilitation

A grant application to be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration for a pavement rehabilitation project to be completed at Clarinda Municipal Airport-Schenck Field was finalized April 28 by the Clarinda City Council.

At its last meeting April 14, the council awarded the contract for the project to Fahrner Asphalt Sealers with a bid of $242,059.06. Included in the project is the rehabilitation of Runway 2/20, the runway turnarounds, connecting taxiway A and the terminal apron.

Earlier in the meeting, the council approved a pay application of $244,476.80 from Fox International, Inc., for the purchase of snow removal equipment to be used at the airport.

A change order from Omni Engineering in the amount of $169,213.88 for the 2021 street improvement project was also approved Wednesday. Council member Craig Hill said the change order involved the additional streets the city was able to add to the project due to the low bids.

In addition, a pay application of $58,484.08 from Omni Engineering was approved for the 2020 street improvement project conducted in Clarinda.

In other business, the council approved a pay application of $461,582.41 from Building Crafts, Inc., for improvements being made to the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Renee Riedel was also appointed to the Clarinda Planning and Zoning Commission. Her term will expire June 30, 2023.