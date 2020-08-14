The Clarinda Community School District and Clarinda Board of Directors are aware of salaries published in the Clarinda Herald Journal on August 13.
It is important for the public to understand these are not base salaries. These numbers reflect salaries and all other benefits within each given contract.
